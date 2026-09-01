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Lew A (Lincoln) Welge's avatar
Lew A (Lincoln) Welge
Sep 1

Interesting insight (naming names) into the secretive (sick) autocratic/undemocratic sociopathic #TrumpsteinClass’ imperialist “Great Power politics” machinations.

Violent Authoritarian Intimidating Nationalism Leaves Youth VAINLY CONNEDfused, frustrated, and disaffected.

Fortunately, the “better angels of our natures” recognize the immorality of the short-sighted ethos of “might makes right,” and instead impel #US to #HoldFast to the #NEARLY sacred secular principle “right makes might;” in the “Long Run.”

#Ty4Reading.

LewWelge.com

#CREATORS (Conspiracy Realist Educator Activist Truther Organizer Reader Socializer)

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Carole's avatar
Carole
Sep 1

The last paragraph from this 1987 article is the most revealing.

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