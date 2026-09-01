https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1987/eirv14n07-19870213/eirv14n07-19870213_040-michael_ledeen_the_temple_mount.pdf



Check out this article, "Michael Ledeen, Temple Mount, and 'Operation Armageddon' by Jeffrey Steinberg in the Full issue of EIR Volume 14, Number 7, February 13, 1987, that Dayson Yokoyama archived for me in March 2026 when he came to Chicago.

It is an article from 1987 by Jeffrey Steinberg about the many shady dealings of Michael Ledeen that have never been officially investigated or prosecuted and needs to be prosecuted today to stop the U.S. never-ending dirty war to kill us all by provoking a war between Iran and the Western powers by building the Third Temple of Jerusalem on a site in Muslim Old City where the Dome of the Rock, the second-holiest shrine of Islam, now stands.

What stuck out to me because I have done so much research on the Promis software and have struggled to expose the fact that it was stolen by Israel's Rafi Eytan or Eitan is what Jeffrey Steinberg exposed in this EIR article which is that Rafi Eytan was Sharon's confidant who once headed Israel's cabinet level Office for Terror Against Terror and then went on to run the LEKEM scientific espionage unit that recruited and deployed Jonathan Jay Pollard in collusion with Soviet intelligence.



