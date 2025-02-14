Happy birthday to Christopher Bollyn who was tasered out of his home in the #Chicago area illegally by Department of Homeland Security and politically prosecuted when he tried to defend himself in court to silence him for publishing the truth about #9/11 being an inside job / false flag attack that should have been prosecuted as a state crime against democracy or SCAD rather than used as a pretext for an illegal dirty war by the unaccountable Deep State power configuration of the U.S., Israel, and UK governments



I would love to "interview" you again sometime. I am now getting involved in booking speakers for the TruthActionProject.org and you would be an ideal speaker. The group grew out of the 9/11 truth movement and we are having weekly meetings on Tuesdays 7 pm Central time on Zoom. You could register on their web page under the events tap. I recently spoke with Matthew Witt who has been involved with something called Consensus911.org and I am hoping to develop some kind of Delphi method group to get this issue before official investigators somehow. We really have to stop Israel as most of us now know but the Lobby or whatever they are keep repressing our freedom of speech and the press and information and knowedge itself. I can be reached at 312-371-5078 or on this Facebook message by phone or we could do a Zoom call and record it. I hope you are well and would like to do more to help you get justice for the political repression you have experienced and think we could maybe organize a Grand Jury here in Illinois forcusing on State Crimes against Democracy and you would be an ideal person to use in something like a class action law suit like all of us like Jake Morphonios who I now see on your page as a mutual friend and Kevin J Barrett and John Barbour and Peter Dale Scott who I see are mutual friends. I do think the time is right now for us to push the 9/11 truth movement into something like a Special select commission. I also see Barbara Honegger is a mutual friend and I know she was on the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. I am also particularly interested in the work of those who are pointing out the Israeli angle like @LaurentGuyenot Greg Felton @BrandonMartinez @MichaelCollinsPiper and others who I suspect may have been killed to silence their speech on the Israel connection like Danny Casolaro and the many who died or were silenced or deplatformed and harmed financially because of their research into the #PROMIS software or the #Octopus or the October Surprise or virtually any important investigative journalism like Craig Unger who wrote a good book on how he and @RobertParry and #GaryWebb were silenced for covering the October Surprise which my research indicates was directly connected to the #Inslaw PROMIS software theft and pirating by our. own #UnitedStates #JusticeDepartment which #WilliamBarr and #WilliamCasey and #GeorgeHWBush and were connected to as well as those named in the infamous letter to #WilliamWeld of the #JusticeDepartment confirming that the Trojan Horse version of the PROMIS was being distributed in May of 1985 by the largest drug and arms traffickers and Saudi bankers and Irangate #SAVAK Israeli Iran-Contra Iran Hostage Crisis October Surprise negotiators (Ghorbanifar) of the time (#Khashoggi, #Ghorbanifar #Armitage #Mahfouz by the Deputy head of the Civil Rights division of the Justice Department, BradleyReynolds. I like many others on this page, @CheriSeymour, Peter Osborne of the TheSixthEye.org and William W Hamilton William A Hamilton of Inslaw and @_WhitneyWebb are Peter Dale Scott and @DonaldJeffries and John Barbour and @PeterPhillips and Mark Crispin Miller friends on FB and we could be and should be working together as investigative truth researchers. Let's make it happen!

Truth Action Project | Truth Action Project

TRUTHACTIONPROJECT.ORG

Truth Action Project | Truth Action Project



cc: Donald J. Trump Mark Crispin Miller President Donald J. Trump Archived Clarity Press Peter Dale Scott Luke Matthews Luke Rudkowski Jason Bermas LEE CAMP President Donald J. Trump Archived Tulsi Gabbard Robert F. Kennedy, Jr Robert Reich Pam Bondi U.S. Senate Democrats Senator Dick Durbin Senator Adam Schiff Senator Tammy Duckworth Governor JB Pritzker Brandon Johnson Afrika Porter Kash Patel Productions Federal Communications Commission @CIA Investigative Reporters & Editors Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression Christopher Bollyn Joe Rogan Joe Red #Israel #Gaza #ChrisHedges The Chris Hedges Report @_WhitneyWebb Whitney Webb Tucker Carlson Joe Rogan Jimmy Kimmel Live Jimmy Dore Fans Jimmy Mitchell Jim Humes The Mossad Amnesty International USA Democrats & Progressives for RFK Jr and Trump Occupy Democrats Children's Rights Movement Human Rights Watch International Criminal Court - ICC International Court of Justice ACLU of Illinois ACLU Anti-Zionist Action Zionism Exposed