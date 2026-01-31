EllenCorleyResearchWorks Newsletter

Chuck Fall
Feb 1

Excellent post! I will re-post the Mike Benz youtube where in he breaks the Epstein case. This is huge. Good luck on your campaign. But what Benz makes clear about Epstein is that he is the personification of the super rich, plutocratic, deep state elite. I wonder how many other Jeffery Epstein's there are out there that didn't have his weak spot, sex addiction.

He got caught with his hand in the cookie jar, but the real crime he was committing was being the CIA's banker. The key about Epstein is the deep state, the money laundering, the service to CIA.

It is a distraction to say he is Mossad; or he is a pedophile; or sex trafficker.

Benz shows what Epstein is, the face of the plutocratic power structure that runs dirty business through its clandestine system of control of deep state. This is what needs to be opposed.

Ty
7d

I shared your post with a lot of people.

