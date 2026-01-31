Here’s a link and transcript of the great 1.35 minute Mike Benz video that should break open the entire Epstein case and cover-up by our own government since the 1970’s!

This single 1.35 minute video explains exactly how and why and who in our – the Western Powers’ - US, UK, Israeli, Saudi rogue state government’s political and financial establishment has been behind the cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein affair since the 1970’s.

Here’s a link and transcript of the 35 minute version of this totally ignored Mike Benz breakthrough explaining why our politicians and the financial handlers have been keeping the truth about Jeffrey Epstein’s financial connections to the world’s largest US, UK, Israeli, Saudi intelligence crime syndicates and the entire financial establishment.

I will follow up with an edited transcript of the 35 minute version.

Link and Transcript to the 1.35 minute version of Mike Benz bombshell story explaining who is behind the cover-up of the Epstein scandal of the century – our own government.

Mike Benz: Guys, we just broke the entire Jeffrey Epstein story.

If Ace Greenberg brought Jeffrey Epstein into the BCCI deals at Bear Stearns, that explains literally everything.

It explains Jeffrey Epstein’s meteoric rise.

It explains why everyone was so charmed by him. Hint, not because of his charm.

It explains how, in 1982, he’s already meeting with major CIA, MI6, Saudi intelligence officials – Doug Leese, Stan Pottinger, Adnan Khashoggi, Middle Eastern Sheikhs.

Oh – it’s because he handled BCCI financing at Bear –

handling CIA financing, disguising illegal weapon sales as complex financial transactions for commodities or oil.

That explains how Jeffrey Epstein got his specialty in complex financial transactions.

Oh, he got it because he was put on the BCCI account.

Oh, that explains how he was working with Edgar Bronfman - because BCCI was helping U.S., Saudi, British, but also Israeli interests in the Iran-Iraq affair and in Afghanistan.

That explains how he was protected every time he got in trouble with fraud.

The Justice Department takes action against Jeffrey Epstein for Securities laws violations, Jeffrey Epstein openly says in court that Bear Stearns was actually secretly moving money for the CIA.

Well, that can’t come out in open court. Okay, let’s not move forward with prosecution. We don’t want to reveal national security secrets.

That explains how Jeffrey Epstein has these French intelligence connection points.

How Jeffrey Epstein has these British intelligence connection points.

How he’s got these Israeli intelligence connection points.

That explains how he’s got these Saudi intelligence connection points.

And that definitely explains how he has all these CIA connection points.

They are all connected through the late 1970’s Safari Club network that then scaled up BCCI.

Please share comments on how we can get the House and Senate Oversight committees to open a commission on this now with a complete explanation as to why it has been ignored since December 25, 2025.

Pass this on to your political representatives in Congress and Senate and newspapers and ask about how they plan to get this prosecuted in courts of law.

This needs to be understood and explained by every Democratic and Republican candidate as we approach the March 17, 2026 primaries and needs to be pushed out through press releases and letters to Editors and Publishers all over the world.

If they don’t cover it, they are part of the cover-up of the fact that Jeffrey Epstein was never prosecuted in court of securities fraud because it would reveal all of their national security secrets.

Don’t let them cover this up.

It could and should bring down the empire and save democracy from the real Deep State which is this - not bureaucrats framing Trump.

Trump was part of it! Let’s start researching now! More will be revealed!

Also please spread the word that I am on the Ballot in Illinois Fifth District to run as the Thomas Massie, Frank Church Democrat with with no fundraising - especially from #AIPAC - unlike the “Democratic Party” incumbent, Mike Quigley.

I plan to win this seat using only what is called “earned public relations” by exposing the whole truth about the Epstein cover-up by the CIA and the other powerful Western powers who have been waging war crimes on the world in Gaza, the Ukraine, Venezuela, Nigeria, everywhere since the 1970’s and giving themselves absolute immunity from prosecution or even an honest investigation since the 1970’s!

This must get into the headlines of the world’s media now and be the basis for a new House and Senate Hearing on UnAmerican Activities by our own top government officials now before they murder another child through what Webster Tarpley has rightly identified in his book, “9/11 Synthetic Terror Made in the USA” as Synthetic terror with the primary moles being Paul Wolfowitz, Dick Cheney, Tony Blair and Osama bin Laden and Lee Harvey Oswald being patsies like most of us already know.

My goal is to be the Democratic Congressperson from Illinois 5th district who will prosecute this entire Epstein cabal.

I, @EllenCorley, have been trying to blow the whistle on this for more than six years now - ever since I started working to connect the dots around the Deep State that has been killing the messengers like Gary Webb, Danny Casalari, Steve Kangas, and hundreds of thousands of other Truth and Justice seeking investigators because they were exposing the CIA and the entire national security state criminal Fascist Deep State apparatus.

This case has all been long proven with incontrovertible evidence in a way that would get these criminal billionaire oligarchs who have defrauded all of us prosecuted through racketeering laws in any court which is why they have all been using our fascist captured corrupt intelligence agencies primarily the CIA and the Justice Department and Supreme Courts and the International courts and the Mossad and MI6 and now Homeland Security, ICE, IDF to defend their running the global economy as a James Bond type of villainous organized criminal terrorist pedophile arms trafficking and surveillance state operation using Palantir and SWIFT dollar AI to keep it all from being overseen.

It has been the perfect crime and Mike Benz has solved it here with this final piece of the puzzle turned backwards.

