

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a surgeon who made billions inventing cancer drugs. He says that Covid, and the vaccines that didn’t stop it, are likely causing a global epidemic of terrifyingly aggressive cancers.



We need to get this information that Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiung explains to @TuckerCarlson on the above YouTube link to @realDonaldTrump and @RobertFKennedyJr along with other suppressed scientific evidence about how cytotoxic t-cells that we know were made at the Department Of Defense Fort Detrick CRSPR lab and Wuhan and others that are explained by sources I have detailed below, but Fauci, Gates and other billionaires earning dirty money on their patents keep suppressing knowledge of from we the people and the scientific community through their pathological truth suppression of the entire Internet communications system and information ecosystem using stolen AI software built off the Inslaw PROMIS software that was developed by Bill and Nancy Hamilton for the NSA and Justice Department in the 1980’s.

We have to get Donald Trump and Elon Musk and JD Vance and Peter Theil to help us expose that this is clearly a cover-up designed to protect Fauci and Gates and others from being exposed as having created this cancer epidemic as a population control operation through a cancer causing monkey virus bioweapon as has been proven in detail in Len Horowitz’s book, Covid Coup: Rise of the Fourth Reich which is available as a PDF.

For proof of how this cancer causing monkey virus was developed, see the important books, Dr. Mary's Monkey: How the Unsolved Murder of a Doctor, a Secret Laboratory in New Orleans and Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses are Linked to Lee Harvey Oswald, ... Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemic by Edward T. Haslam and Judyth Vary Baker’s Me & Lee: How I Came to Know, Love and Lose Lee Harvey Oswald.



We need to add to videos like this analysis of oncogenic cancers that this is a manmade bioweapon spread through the mRNA Covid vaccines that are made at US Biolabs like Fort Detrick that have been making vaccine countermeasures since at least 2004 according to a grant written for this was financed by Congress, Fauci and Congressional Representative from Indiana Representative Burton and Homeland Security.



It is critical to get the truth from these other scientists listed below to Tucker Carlson and this doctor and other cancer scientists like Dr. Dalgleish who has been on Dr. John Campbell’s podcast on YouTube recently.



Doctors and scientists and the population in general also need to see the book by Dr. Leonard Horowitz available in PDF called Covid Coup: The Rise of the Fourth Reich because he explains the way science knows that the Ebola virus is a manmade bioweapon because it had to be refrigerated. Here is a PDF of the Len Horowitz book: pdfcoffee.com_covid-coup-the-rise-of-the-fourth-reich-pdf-free.pdf.



I don’t fully understand it because I don’t have time to slow down and really understand it. Rather I just know that we have to find a way to introduce Dr. Leonard Horowitz to Robert Kennedy Jr. and a guy named Jim Allison who won the Nobel prize for his work on curing cancer caused by t-cells and what appears to be a spike protein, and this work is explained in a documentary called, “Breakthrough: The Jim Allison Story”. Here are two important links to YouTubes to the PBS videos associated with Jim Allison’s important research on t-cells:

https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/documentaries/jim-allison-breakthrough/

https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/blog/the-wondrous-t-cell-jim-allison-breakthrough/

Also, we have to get to Trump and RFKJr and the many supposed oversight regulators of the Deep State the book and manuscript by Cheri Seymour that documents what Michael Riconosciuto told her about the cytotoxic t-lymphocytes that she found in his storage trailer while he was wrongfully imprisoned which I think she sent to a BSL lab like the one at the U.S. Army/ Department of Defense has a Fort Detrick, Virginia.



We know in the full version of this book that Michael Riconosciuto told Cheri Seymour in this book, I don’t recall the exact page, that the cytotoxic t-cells she found in his van while he was in prison was a dangerous bioweapon pathogen – something like “Eichmann’s wet dream”.



Here’s a link to an early version of the Cheri Seymour book where Michael Riconosciuto reveals that he had a version of a cytotoxic t-cell:

https://www.everand.com/book/161865288/The-Last-Circle-Danny-Casolaro-s-Investigation-into-the-Octopus-and-the-PROMIS-Software-Scandal

My reason for writing this tonight is that it is important to get the information to Trump and RFKJr all of these scientists have discovered that cytotoxic t-cells in the virus and the vaccines are made in labs as bioweapons and they must be able to work together to get this knowledge to the world in order to stop this cancer epidemic being caused by the vaccines that the CDC is still pushing on the world through flu shots and other deadly mRNA genetically modified organisms.

Here a link to a book where suspiciously suicided investigative journalist, ,Michael Ruppert mentions vaccines being developed as biowarfare:

Crossing the Rubicon PDF of Michael Ruppert's book exposing 9-11.pdf

Here is a link to a PDF of a Gordon Thomas book where he also gets into the truth about the Israeli Mossad’s and the Likud’s party use of biological warfare as a terrorist method to ethnically cleanse the Arab population from the Palestine and other areas of the Middle East and the war.

484997919-Gordon-Thomas-Robert-Maxwell-Israel-s-Superspy-The-Life-and-Murder-of-a-Media-Mogul-pdf.pdf

Also, Eustace Mullins, has written an expose of the way that vaccines have been used to “cull the herd” in the past. He also has written damning exposee of the Jews which is why he was apparently targeted and probably killed by the Israeli Mossad’s Katsa assassins. Here is a link to a PDF of that book: New History of the Jews - 1968.pdf



People should also read the following books exposing the little-known, covered-up censored scientific facts that the US made the covid virus and the Covid vaccine as a biological warfare weapon of mass destruction that is a violation of the UN S.993 - Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989

https://www.congress.gov/bill/101st-congress/senate-bill/993/text

Another important book to read and understand is Dr. Richard M. Fleming’s, Is Covid-19 a Bioweapon? A Scientific and Forensic Investigation

People should also be aware of Peter Duesberg’s important and also highly suppressed scientific understanding of the nature of the HIV virus that is not the cause of AIDS as we have been deceived into believing by Fauci and other NIH science funded by Fauci’s NIH and NIAID and the American Cancer Society and the CDC, FDA, etc. which is the corrupt establishment that Trump, RFK, and Elon Musk and others must prosecute as biological warfare terrorists. A good book to start with on this is Peter H. Duesberg’s, Inventing the AIDS Virus that has a forward by the Nobel Laureate, Kary Mullis, who if he hadn’t suspiciously died suddenly would have been able to testify that the Covid test sthat he invented were not a valid way to determine if a person has Covid.

Here is another good discussion of how the Corona crisis was driven by a criminalization of justice.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-corona-crisis-criminalization-justice/5792175



