Here’s what I just wrote to Johnny Vedmore after being pushed off of his great presentation on Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics today for the crime of raising my hand to try to participate in the process of analysis.

More must be revealed, but we can’t if we don’t have the platform on which to communicate and educate each other.



To JohnnyVedmore.Substack.com, thanks so much for writing. It is uncanny that I was writing back to you last night and it got cut off and I was thinking of you this morning and how I wish I could get you on shows or before Congress or get our censorship problem solved and then I saw you on Stephen Frost's Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics and wanted to raise my hand, but feared that if I did, Stephen Frost would cut me off, and by accident I raised my hand and he cut me off. This kind of censorship is so frustrating because there is always a manager is a position to censor our ability to communicate.

Can we talk? I have a Zoom or you could invite me on your show?

I have so many ideas to share - one of which is how we can put together our research into PROMIS and Palantir and develop a Congressional Independent Select Hearing like Iran Contra or the Church Hearings to get prosecution and regulation on this invisible Global coup.

I think of myself as a Good Queen who would bring people like you into my court to bring about a Renaissance. My cell phone is 312-371-5078 and my email is ellencorley@gmail.com and my substack is EllenCorley.substack.com.

Is is possible to email you at something like JohnnyVedmore@substack.com?

If we worked together as publishers, it would make a difference.

I also ran for Congress as a Democrat in the 3/17/2026 Primary in the 5th District and only got 8 percent, but am still trying to run, but can't get on the ballot because the "created media" or "PR" controls the public's awareness.

That is the problem I want to get resolved as a threat to democracy and I think we could get the public awareness we need if we work with a group called Lawfare Live or Lawfare Media who I heard on NPR's "On the Media" show this morning when they interviewed one of Lawfare's Editors Anna Bower.

My background is in Marketing, Advertising, Communications Strategic Planning and I want to work with you to make content to educate the public about how we can use International Law or Administrative Law or Communications law or write legislation to solve these existential threats to democracy and freedom and civilization and life on earth.

Also, another topic that I want to develop in the media is the hypothesis put out on a podcast called wolvesandfinance where the producer convincingly makes the argument that Charlie Kirk and Trump and Turning Point, etc. are operations run by the Department of Defense and Military Intelligence meaning National Security State and they are waging this lawfare war against the CIA, FBI and the Democrats and ultimately, all of us in their covert operation to reduce the population by 80 percent.

This must violate the spirit of the law which is what makes the Lawfare media team so interesting. Ideally we could get them on your show which maybe I could co-host with you. I have co-hosted two Don Jeffries podcasts called "I Protest" which is on Friday's at 4 Central time streaming. What we need to do is livestream our shows together like is done with WBAI Radio where a friend of TruthActionProject.org which you and I were both on a while back, named Gloria Guillo and the Editor of Covert Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmerov have a show called UnControlled Opposition where they have done four shows with Daniel Sheehan and Peter Osborne on the Promis software angle that was censored out of the Netflix series called the Octopus Murders.

You would be an ideal guest on that show and I could introduce you. What I’m saying is I want to be a publicist of people like you, Whitney Webb and Len Horowitz and so many others like us that are being blocked from being the Public Intellectuals that we are which evil neocons like Irving Kristol and Peter Theil and Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump get to control our means of understanding, our means of education and our means of communication and informing ourselves of who we are and who they are.

It is a war for the souls of mankind and we have to be smart about winnng this war somehow and making this kind of warfare and all kinds of warfare illegal. The Geneva Convention which prohibits criminal warfare needs to be applied to the officials at the top of our nations and these laws need to be understood and universally applied without a particular nation to make itself above the law by saying it didn’t sign the Treaty of Rome or whatever that treaty is that the US, Israel and others say makes them “sovereign” and therefore immune from the rule of laws of war and peace and justice like the war crimes laws.

This is why the idea that the puppet masters that are behind the “games” in the game theory sense of the word are the Department of Defense meaning Cheney, Rumsfeld, Pete Hegseth , etc. and not necessarily the CIA and the Mossad and MI6 is so interesting as something to expose and get prosecuted before some court.

Maybe we need to form a new court as one friend has suggested. I

think a place to start is to form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission like I have heard has been done in 60 countries but certainly not in our countries.

There is a good movie that I will try to find a link to that shows how dangerous it was for a lawyer to lead a Truth and Reconciliation hearing but I think if we approach it with a team like the Lawfare Media team we could get it through.

This reminds me that my ad campaign developed by my creative friend, Jason Page, is based on the theme which he came up with based on how I usually end my long posts like this, which is “More will be revealed!” (Here is a link to one of the ads Jason Page developed for my 2026 Congressional campaign

which you and I were both on a while back, named Gloria Guillo and the Editor of Covert Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmerov have a show called UnControlled Opposition where they have done four shows with Daniel Sheehan and Peter Osborne on the Promis software angle that was censored out of the Netflix series called the Octopus Murders.

You would be an ideal guest on that show and I could introduce you. What I’m saying is I want to be a publicist of people like you, Whitney Webb and Len Horowitz and so many others like us that are being blocked from being the Public Intellectuals that we are which evil neocons like Irving Kristol and Peter Theil and Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump get to control our means of understanding, our means of education and our means of communication and informing ourselves of who we are and who they are.

It is a war for the souls of mankind and we have to be smart about winnng this war somehow and making this kind of warfare and all kinds of warfare illegal. The Geneva Convention which prohibits criminal warfare needs to be applied to the officials at the top of our nations and these laws need to be understood and universally applied without a particular nation to make itself above the law by saying it didn’t sign the Treaty of Rome or whatever that treaty is that the US, Israel and others say makes them “sovereign” and therefore immune from the rule of laws of war and peace and justice like the war crimes laws.

This is why the idea that the puppet masters that are behind the “games” in the game theory sense of the word are the Department of Defense meaning Cheney, Rumsfeld, Pete Hegseth , etc. and not necessarily the CIA and the Mossad and MI6 is so interesting as something to expose and get prosecuted before some court.

Maybe we need to form a new court as one friend has suggested. I

think a place to start is to form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission like I have heard has been done in 60 countries but certainly not in our countries.

There is a good movie that I will try to find a link to that shows how dangerous it was for a lawyer to lead a Truth and Reconciliation hearing but I think if we approach it with a team like the Lawfare team we could get it through.

This reminds me that my ad campaign developed by my creative friend, Jason Page, is based on the theme which he came up with based on how I usually end my long posts like this, “more will be revealed!”

The right we need to establish is whether great investigative journalists have the right to reveal it in a way that will reach the public / citizenry which should be the spirit of the law as our Supreme Court would interpret the First Amendment if they were not intentionally being unjust in their interpretation of the law.

Final thought - I heard on this NPR show, On the Media, this morning that Edward Bernays development of the field of Public Relations was explicitly developed to replace advertising in the mass media with “created media” (not “fake media” as Trump calls it) since “created media” is more believable and essentially free. It needs to be exposed to the world that the other devious trick developed by the people in charge of the “commerce department” - run by people like Howard Ludnick (Trump’s neighbor in Manhattan who only paid $10 for his $10 million dollar mansion) and Wilbur Ross, the Rothschild agent like Jeffrey Epstein identified himself as being, in the recently disclosed video interview filmed by Jeffrey Epstein himself with Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, where Epstein offered to put Ehud Barak on the Board of Peter Theil’s Palantir.

My point is that there is a 1913 law called the Gillette Amendment still on the books that is supposed to be administered by the Head of Commerce Department, that says that the President of the United States cannot use Public Relations because it would lead to an Abuse of Power. I want to figure out how to get this law enforced by getting the Justice Department to enforce these kinds of Administrative Laws against itself - which as you know since you worked on the research into One Nation Under Blackmail with Whitney Webb - is the challenge that was faced by Bill and Nancy Hamilton and the Legal counsel, former U.S. Attorney, Elliot Richardson and their investigator, Danny Casolaro, and so many others who were murdered or put in joil on Trumped up charges - as they struggled to investigated and expose the crimes of the U.S. Justice Department - and the U.S. Military and the U.S. Government itself and the Military Intelligence of Israel via Rafi Eitan and Jonathan Pollard - the traitor who still works for Israel in its secret war against the U.S. and the world including the Jews (see John Loftus’ The Secret War against the Jews” - for the crime of stealing the Inslaw PROMIS software from Bill and Nancy Hamilton and the American people and the U.S. Justice Department and the global Justice system in general - which has now grown into the global monster of our time, Palantir, which you exposed so eloquently in your presentation to Stephen Frost’s and Charles Kovess’s Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics podcast on Zoom so eloquently today, May 31, 2026, which people should look up and I will ideally link to this Chat message with you, Johnny Vedmore, which I will try to share on other media in the hopes that it will go viral and ideally, more will be revealed! Please see my website which my Pro Bono Creative Director and Digital Handyman, Jason Page, aka, Mr. Nobody, developed for me with Joe Kopsick, ellenois.net.

The right we need to establish is whether great investigative journalists have the right to reveal it in a way that will reach the public / citizenry which should be the spirit of the law as our Supreme Court would interpret the First Amendment if they were not intentionally being unjust in their interpretation of the law.

Final thought - I heard on this NPR show, On the Media, this morning that Edward Bernays development of the field of Public Relations was explicitly developed to replace advertising in the mass media with “created media” (not “fake media” as Trump calls it) since “created media” is more believable and essentially free. It needs to be exposed to the world that the other devious trick developed by the people in charge of the “commerce department” - run by people like Howard Ludnick (Trump’s neighbor in Manhattan who only paid $10 for his $10 million dollar mansion) and Wilbur Ross, the Rothschild agent like Jeffrey Epstein identified himself as being, in the recently disclosed video interview filmed by Jeffrey Epstein himself with Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, where Epstein offered to put Ehud Barak on the Board of Peter Theil’s Palantir.

My point is that there is a 1913 law called the Gillette Amendment still on the books that is supposed to be administered by the Secretary of Commerce Department, that says that the President of the United States cannot use Public Relations because it would lead to an Abuse of Power. I want to figure out how to get this law enforced by getting the Justice Department to enforce these kinds of Administrative Laws against itself - which as you know since you worked on the research into One Nation Under Blackmail with Whitney Webb - is the challenge that was faced by Bill and Nancy Hamilton and the Legal counsel, former U.S. Attorney, Elliot Richardson and their investigator, Danny Casolaro, and so many others who were murdered or put in joil on Trumped up charges - as they struggled to investigated and expose the crimes of the U.S. Justice Department - and the U.S. Military and the U.S. Government itself and the Military Intelligence of Israel via Rafi Eitan and Jonathan Pollard - the traitor who still works for Israel in its secret war against the U.S. and the world including the Jews (see John Loftus’ The Secret War against the Jews” - for the crime of stealing the Inslaw PROMIS software from Bill and Nancy Hamilton and the American people and the U.S. Justice Department and the global Justice system in general - which has now grown into the global monster of our time, Palantir, which you exposed so eloquently in your presentation to Stephen Frost’s and Charles Kovess’s Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics podcast on Zoom so eloquently today, May 31, 2026, which people should look up and I will ideally link to this Chat message with you, Johnny Vedmore, which I will try to share on other media in the hopes that it will go viral and ideally, more will be revealed!

Please see my website which my Pro Bono Creative Director and Digital Handyman, Jason Page, aka, Mr. Nobody, developed for me with Joe Kopsick, ellenois.net.