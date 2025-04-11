If we want to hold Israel to account for its genocide of Palestinians and the entire Middle East for almost a century, we should start by holding Israel and AIPAC duel-citizen #sayanim like #Netanyahu and #RahmEmanuel and thousands of other Revisionist Zionist neocons accountable for the grand public larceny, fraud and illegal treasonous surveillance of America's nuclear secrets at Los Alamos through the PROMIS software that Israeli Superspy @RobertMaxwell installed into Los Alamos and sold to the KGB who sold it to Osama bin Laden and who was handled by Israel's genocide general, #RafiEitan, who the Israel Lobby still lies to the world about saying he is a war hero who captured #Eichmann and covering up the facts exposed by #GordanThomas that #Eitan was the General who oversaw the genocide of Lebanon in 1982 and 1983 and is the one who stole the #Inslaw #PROMIS Prosecutors Management Information System software that was supposed to be used to manage case files for the #US Justice Department but which was rigged with a Trojan Horse back door so that it could be used to spy on those who used it so Israel and the US intelligence agencies could spy on those they sold it to and steal their secrets. It was used by @JonathanPollard who got a life sentence for stealing more US secrets for Israel than any other spy but #AlanDershowitz defended him and #Trump freed him to return to Israel when he is a hero for betraying America's nuclear secrets to Israel. @Jonathan Pollard now serves in the # and has his own podcast where he propagandizes the Zionist base that Israel should bomb Iran.

I suspect this is why the Editor of the Atlantic was on the National Security Council's Signal call but the captured corporate mass media can't report on the truth about it because Israel and the US and #NATO's #AtlanticCouncil that the Atlantic Magazine is a #propaganda arm for are both working for same #Jabotinsky #RevisionistZionist Empire 's rulers at the #KlausSchwab #WorldEconomicForum and the City of London and the Bank of International Settlements and the British Crown's #Rothschild Bank of England that is really calling the shots as to whether or not the genocide of Gaza is finalized with the continuing genocide campaign of the entire Middle East.

We must convene a Nuremberg2.0 Grand Jury now to hold the Deep State accountable for the genocide of us all through the Covid mRNA bioweapon or the conventional air strikes or the Samson Option that @SeymourHersch warned us about; i.e., using Israel's secret nuclear bombs at Dimona that they killed #JFK and #RFK to keep covered up by giving them a pass on registering #AIPAC #sayanim whose job is to smear truthful whistleblowers like me, @EllenCorley, who tell the truth about the evil of the Revisionist Zionist war against the Jews by calling us #anti-semiticwhen in fact they need to be register on the #FARA Foreign Agents Registration Act as foreign agents.

We must demand that Israeli Zionist power configuration be prosecuted in a new Nuremberg2.0 because if we don’t, this invisible Fascist cabal which is in fact a covert Jewish terrorist Mafia operation will continue to keep the world threatened with blackmail to force us to be like slaves to Israel's will to take the Temple from the rightful ownership of the Muslim Islamic faith in the West Bank or else Israel threatens the world that it will blow up the world if we don't let them fulfill their evil Luciferian prophecy of taking back Jerusalem so that those who convert to Christianity can go to heaven as the fake Rothschild-commissioned #Scofield Bible deceived the Christian Zionists and apparently most Americans into believing.

How stupid can we be? We must organize a movement to demand Israel be registered as foreign agents and be held accountable for the JFK/ RFK assassinations and giving the PROMIS software to the KGB and Osama bin Laden so as to orchestrate 9/11 as a pretext for invading Iraq and ultimately, for staging the October 7 attack so that they could proceed with their already signed contract to drill for gas off the Gaza coast called the Leviathan without giving any to the Palestinians. See the coverage of this on #RT and see John Hankey's documentary, October 7 was an Inside Job for evidence that October 7 was a false flag attack designed to give Israel a pretext to steal all the land of the Palestinians from the river to the sea by killing off all its rightful owners.

How can Americans let them get away with it? Only by Israel keeping their Big Nazi Lies secret by calling people like me, @EllenCorley, anti-Semites and using that to keep me off the ballot for my Congressional Illinois District 5 on the Green Party – a form of corruption we need to stop because it is now an epidemic of corruption that is killing our democracies worldwide.

Luckily, they haven't been able to kill me yet like they did Danny Casolaro and Gary Webb who was talking to #MichaelRiconosciuto just days before Danny Casolaro’s suspicous suicide that we know was done by CIA Contract killer, #JosephCueller but the U.S. @JusticeDepartment is too corrupt to prosecute its own state crimes against democracy.

I highly recommend people see @KatieHalperShow 's excellent summary of the Israeli state crime against democracy that just came out.

And see @laurentguyenot's, @GregFelton's, @KevinBarrett's, @ChristopherBollyn's, @PeterOsborne's @TheSixthEye.org's and @LenHorowitz's excellent "COVIDCoup documentaries and books proving with a preponderance of evidence that Israel was definitely behind all the deep state events including the JFK/RFK/MLK assassinations, 9/11 and the Covid genocide.