February 08, 2025

Feb. 7, 2025 (EIRNS)—The 88th consecutive weekly meeting of the International Peace Coalition (IPC) convened in the aftermath of the Feb. 4 meeting at the White House of U.S. President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At a press conference following that meeting, with a smirking Netanyahu at his side, Trump declared a “plan” to remove all Palestinians from Gaza, have the U.S. take it over, and build a new “Riviera” over the rubble. This shocking development provided the basis for an intense debate during the IPC proceedings, involving Palestinians, Israelis, former U.S. CIA officials, and others, who discussed its…

February 01, 2025

Jan. 31, 2025 (EIRNS)—Opening today’s 87th consecutive weekly session of the International Peace Coalition (IPC), Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute, said, “The signs and signals seem to be very contradictory, to say the least.” Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has warned that Ukraine may lose its existence if it does not negotiate. However, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte continues to insist that “Europe must become war-ready,” and in Poland, children are receiving military training at age six. Regarding Israel’s assault on the Palestinians, the big question is what will happen after phase two of the ceasefire. What is…