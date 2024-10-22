https://www.patreon.com/posts/danny-cosolaros-114466096

Len Horowitz

I thought you would be interested in this recent podcast on Patreon by Dave Emory on the Danny Casolaro case which he has been covering since 1981. He is primarily referring to a recent CovertAction Magazine article that exposes the part of the story that researcher, Peter Osborne and Danny Casolaro's son say is being covered up by the Octopus Murder documentary on Netflix. I personally didn't get the impression they did from the documentary that it was saying that Danny Casolaro committed suicide, but I think it is suspicious the way the documentary left out the most significant part of the story which is the evidence that has been gathered by people like Peter Osborne and many others, including you, Len Horowitz, in your amazing books exposing the facts that I believe need to be used to prosecute the CIA and DoJ and DoD and Mossad actors that have used to software to take over the world and kill millions and keep it covered up through the way the PROMIS software has given them the ability to hack into any database they want worldwide and money launder funds from any bank they want.

Specifically I thought you would be interested in the fact that Dave Emory exposes here which is that Danny Casolaro's father was the founder of BioNetics which became #LittonIndustries which you have exposed as being key to understanding the connections between the Pandemic and the gain-of-function made #SARS-CoV-2 #virus and the #vaccine and the #US #DepartmentofDefense and the research of #Gallo at #FortDetrick and the #AmericanCancerSociety.

