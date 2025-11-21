Please like and share this must watch episode of Mike Benz’s podcast.

We need to get Mike Benz together with Peter Osborne of the Sixth Eye and Daniel Sheehan of the Romero Institute who are exposing the way the PROMIS software was used to make these deals with Jeffrey Epstein.



The proof is in following the money though the “misappropriated” Inslaw #PROMIS software which we know was brokers with a Trojan Horse back door through Mahfouz, Ghorbanifar, Richard Armitage, Adnan Khashoggi in May 1985 according to a verified letter that was seen by a Congressional commission led by Jack Brooks. It was all suppressed by Bill Barr in 1992. We need a Congressional commission to expose this fraud like the Church Commission, etc.

Here is the must watch episode of the same incriminating evidence exposed by Peter Osborne’s 25 years of research into the global cabal behind the PROMIS software cover-up that Daniel Sheehan does a great job of summarizing so clearly in this episode cohosted by Gloria Guillo and Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine.

Cc:

