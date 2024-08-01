The following is a comment I just wrote after seeing that my new Facebook and TikTok friend's John Barbour and Len Osenik just won a whistleblowing award for writing a documentary about another whistleblower friend of mine that many people never heard of, William Pepper:

I got to know John Barbour last summer after meeting him on TikTok and being a huge fan of his documentary, The American Media and the Second Assassination of President John F Kennedy, I wrote him and proposed that we use it as a campaign tool for RFK Jr. who had just announced his presidential candidacy.

I admired for his being a vaccine truther and who is known for being the only one in his family to see the truth about the US state and the CIA not Oswald being the actual assassins of JFK and RFK and MLK and Malcolm X which I thought and still think is a great idea in terms of getting the truth out about the Deep State and its seemingly never-ending use of assassinations as a form of political warfare.

My idea is that telling the truth about America’s covered up use of political warfare like planned atrocities, terrorism, genocide, torture, holocausts, weapons of mass destruction like atomic, biological and chemical warfare like manufacturing the Covid virus and the HIV virus and vaccines as biological warfare like we did in Vietnam and are still doing in Palestine and Gaza now should be the kind of existential issues that presidential campaigns should be based on.

What is so profound about John Barbour's movies on Jim Garrison and now William Pepper is that John Barbour like Jim Garrison, JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcolm X and Oswald and ultimately all of us whistleblowers and JFK 9/11 Deep State Truthers and 9/11 truthers are ultimately being victimized for being determined to hold our government and the CIA and the FBI and I believe Revisionist Zionist Israel and the IDF and the Mafia to account for killing President John F Kennedy and all of those who try to take on the right wing conspirators behind the American, UK, Israel's and NATO's Deep State's never-ending war crimes and genocides like we are seeing before our eyes in Gaza and Palestine and Lebanon and Ukraine now with our corrupt Zionist-controlled Congress giving over 70 standing ovations for the genocidal war criminal Netanyahu as he continues his Final Solution to ethnically cleanse the entire population of Palestine so that the Trump or Harris administrations could put in their planned pipelines for Israel's Genie oil and Leviathan Oil and now a still-covered up gas mining deal off of the Gaza coast that Israel and the US and Egypt signed a $6 billion contract on the week before the false flag October 7th attack which John Hankey's documentary, "October 7th was an Inside Job" and an al Jazeera documentary, proved was just that.

What I love about John Barbour's documentaries on these taboo subjects is that he makes it possible to see that hard to tell story of the covert US President's Unitary Executive Power's Corporate Justice Department, Department of Defense, CIA Mossad GCHQ Unit 8200 AI Palantir Promis Pegasus surveillance intelligence agency captured mass media cover-up being an integral part of what great 9/11 Truth Scholar's David Ray Griffin and Peter Dale Scott call "state crimes against democracy" or SCAD's.

Ultimately, these are the greatest stories seemingly never told because they are being covered-up by the criminal state’s shadow government covertly giving itself absolute immunity from prosecution for its genocides and assassinations through Executive Actions like the 1981 Executive Order 12333 which has never been exposed or brought to justice.

As great author and investigative journalist, Christopher Bollyn, author of "Solving 9/11" has written, the war on terror is a war of terror.

And it won't end until we figure out how to end it.

That why we need to celebrate the work of the whistleblowing investigative journalists, researchers, investigators, prosecutors and judges rather than allowing them to be tracked down and suicided by the state intelligence agencies as we know is the case for so many like Michael Ruppert "Crossing the Rubicon", Gary Webb "Dark Alliance", "Jim Marrs "The Terror Conspiracy Revisited: What Really Happened on 9/11 and Why We're strill Paying the Price", David Icke "The Trigger", Peter Dale Scott "American War Machine", David Livingstone "Terrorism and the Illuminati: A Three Thousand Year History" and "Black Terror White Soldiers: Islam, Fascism and the New Age", Laurent Guyenot "50 Years of Deep State: From JFK to 9/11", October Surprise: Did the Reagan-Bush election campaign sabotage President Carter's attempts to free the American hostages in Iran?", F. William Engdahl ""Target: China" and "A Century of War: Anglo-American Oil Politics and the New World Order", David Ray Griffin "Bush and Cheney:: How they Ruined America and the World", Thomas Suarez ", Michael Billingsly "Reflections of an American Political Prisoner", Kevin Barrett "My Truth Jihad", Donald Jeffries, "Survival of the Richest" and "Bullyocracy".

Why haven't any of these books won Pulitzer Prizes?

Why haven't Americans even heard of these books or authors?

It's because these intrepid authors are tell the truth about the decades long cover-up by our governments and political actors during the "new American Century" which is that we are the neoCommunist, neoFascist, neoNazi, neoTerrorist, totalitarian enemy of the people and sadistic Secret Police / Gestapo war machine we claim to be waging war on and for which we - the NATO Atlantic Council Western Allies Deep State Oligarchs and Globalist Power Elites - have paid ourselves $40 trillion in unpayable debt - most of which has gone towards developing weapons of mass destructions through atomic, biological, chemical warfare like the Sars-CoV-2 virus and the AIDS virus and the Polio virus and the vaccines which we have always known are the actual causes of the epidemics of cancers, strokes, infertility, sudden deaths, and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome we see all around us today but can't see because the psychological warfare / perception management propaganda machine has taken over what used to be a free and fair press and mass media and the entire intelligence infrastructure/ knowledge management systems itself.

In other words, we are now living in the Fourth Reich and are being deceived about it all.

It's time for us to wake up but only these few whistleblowing voices are there in the social media trying to tell us the truth if we can find them which they - the criminal corporate media monopoly usurpers - are making it increasingly hard to do with their secret black-outs and censorship of articles like those featured in the ProjectCensored series since 1991.

More must be revealed!

Also, I am just discovering what an important voice Donald Jeffries has in terms of his Substack writing and his radio podcast, I Protest.

Now, seeing John Barbour post on Facebook that he and Len Osenik and others had just won an award for this documentary Tribute to William Pepper and seeing Donald Jeffries in the picture and learning that they are all friends, I was excited to share that I, too, am friends with these great whistleblowing investigative documentarians.

My investigative research story connected with this is that I had the opportunity to live with and work with Bill Pepper with as a researcher and a caregiver for two weeks after Martin Luther King Day 2024 trying to help William Pepper get back up to speed from being bedridden from what many of us and he believed was a Covid mRNA vaccine injury.

When I left he told me to have a nice vacation thinking I'd be coming back and when I said I really wanted to stay in his library and I was afraid his wife wouldn't let me come back, he said he'd leave me his library in his will.

I don't know whether he was able to put that in his will before he so sadly died in May 2024, but hearing that John Barbour and Len Osenik just won a Whistleblowers award for this film and tribute to William Pepper and that Donald Jeffries who I have just become friends with on Substack, gives me hope that we the whistleblowers in the media may someday ultimately prevail in exposing and bringing to justice the US Anglo-Israeli political state's evil Luciferian Deep State plot to take over the world and kill off 7/8 of those of us they consider "useless eaters" and falsely blaming the us the victims by falsely labeling us to victims as being the enemy / terrorists to justify our US Israeli Zionist Empire's never-ending wars of aggression and genocide on peace itself.

From my lips to God's ears.

Here's another important podcast on the problem of censorship of important whistleblowing stories as discussed by Ilan Pappe that I just saw tonight.

I liked the idea of the interviewer, Doctrina Mundi, called it cyberterrorism when social media giants like Meta that owns Facebook and Google that owns YouTube have the media monopoly power to cover up rather than expose the criminal state of Israel and the US regarding their terrorist warfare on Palestine.

Please pass this on and let's prevail. More will be revealed.