National Security Council (NSC), U.S. agency within the Executive Office of the President, established by the National Security Act in 1947 to advise the president on domestic, foreign, and military policies related to national security. The president of the United States is chairman of the NSC; other members include the vice president and the secretaries of state and defense. Advisers to the NSC are the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and other officials whom the president may appoint with Senate approval. The NSC staff is headed by a special assistant for national security affairs, the national security adviser, who generally acts as a close adviser of the president. The NSC provides the White House with a useful foreign policy-making instrument that is independent of the State Department. In the late 1980s, covert illegal activities by members of the NSC caused the scandal known as the Iran-Contra Affair.
National security advisers are listed in the table.
U.S. national security advisers*
name dates of service
*Officially titled "assistant to the president for national security affairs," the national security adviser serves on the National Security Council.
**Henry A. Kissinger served concurrently as secretary of state from Sept. 21, 1973.
Robert Cutler March 23, 1953–April 2, 1955
Dillon Anderson April 2, 1955–Sept. 1, 1956
Robert Cutler Jan. 7, 1957–June 24, 1958
Gordon Gray June 24, 1958–Jan. 13, 1961
McGeorge Bundy Jan. 20, 1961–Feb. 28, 1966
Walt W. Rostow April 1, 1966–Jan. 20, 1969
Henry A. Kissinger Jan. 20, 1969–Nov. 3, 1975**
Brent Scowcroft Nov. 3, 1975–Jan. 20, 1977
Zbigniew Brzezinski Jan. 20, 1977–Jan. 21, 1981
Richard V. Allen Jan. 21, 1981–Jan. 4, 1982
William P. Clark Jan. 4, 1982–Oct. 17, 1983
Robert C. McFarlane Oct. 17, 1983–Dec. 4, 1985
John M. Poindexter Dec. 4, 1985–Nov. 25, 1986
Frank C. Carlucci Dec. 2, 1986–Nov. 23, 1987
Colin L. Powell Nov. 23, 1987–Jan. 20, 1989
Brent Scowcroft Jan. 20, 1989–Jan. 20, 1993
W. Anthony Lake Jan. 20, 1993–March 14, 1997
Samuel R. Berger March 14, 1997–Jan. 20, 2001
Condoleezza Rice Jan. 22, 2001–Jan. 25, 2005
Stephen Hadley Jan. 26, 2005–Jan. 20, 2009
James L. Jones Jan. 20, 2009–Oct. 8, 2010
Thomas E. Donilon Oct. 8, 2010–July 1, 2013
Susan Rice July 1, 2013–Jan. 20, 2017
Michael Flynn Jan. 20, 2017–Feb. 13, 2017
H.R. McMaster Feb. 20, 2017–April 9, 2018
John R. Bolton April 9, 2018–
National Security Strategy Report, annual report made by the president of the United States to Congress describing the national security goals of the United States and the strategies used to accomplish those goals. The report, which is prepared by the National Security Council (NSC), examines issues that shape national security policy, including U.S. foreign policy, military and security commitments overseas, and current national defense capabilities. It also features proposals for the short- and long-term use of political, economic, and military power to promote U.S. interests.
Section 108 of the National Security Act of 1947 calls for the president to submit a comprehensive report on the national security strategy of the United States to Congress every year. A newly elected president must submit the report within 150 days of taking office. The report is submitted in two forms: a classified version for officials with high security clearances and an unclassified version available to the public.
The first National Security Strategy Report was presented to Congress by President Harry S. Truman in 1950. Truman’s report focused on the growing rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union since the end of World War II. It outlined the doctrine of containment—the worldwide use of American political and military power to resist the spread of communism—that dominated U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War era. Each president since that time has submitted reports that have reflected the most-pressing national security issues of the day and have indicated the direction of national security policy.
Despite its primary focus on armed threats, the national security strategy report may also outline diplomatic and economic policies meant to foster cooperation with allied countries and international organizations and to defuse conflicts. Those aspects of the report reflect the belief that providing effective national security depends as much on addressing economic and social challengagaes as it does on meeting military threats.
