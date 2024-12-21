This is what our problem is: the National Security Council as created by the National Security Act. This needs to be canceled!



National Security Council (NSC), U.S. agency within the Executive Office of the President, established by the National Security Act in 1947 to advise the president on domestic, foreign, and military policies related to national security. The president of the United States is chairman of the NSC; other members include the vice president and the secretaries of state and defense. Advisers to the NSC are the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and other officials whom the president may appoint with Senate approval. The NSC staff is headed by a special assistant for national security affairs, the national security adviser, who generally acts as a close adviser of the president. The NSC provides the White House with a useful foreign policy-making instrument that is independent of the State Department. In the late 1980s, covert illegal activities by members of the NSC caused the scandal known as the Iran-Contra Affair.





National security advisers are listed in the table.



U.S. national security advisers*

name dates of service

*Officially titled "assistant to the president for national security affairs," the national security adviser serves on the National Security Council.

**Henry A. Kissinger served concurrently as secretary of state from Sept. 21, 1973.

Robert Cutler March 23, 1953–April 2, 1955

Dillon Anderson April 2, 1955–Sept. 1, 1956

Robert Cutler Jan. 7, 1957–June 24, 1958

Gordon Gray June 24, 1958–Jan. 13, 1961

McGeorge Bundy Jan. 20, 1961–Feb. 28, 1966

Walt W. Rostow April 1, 1966–Jan. 20, 1969

Henry A. Kissinger Jan. 20, 1969–Nov. 3, 1975**

Brent Scowcroft Nov. 3, 1975–Jan. 20, 1977

Zbigniew Brzezinski Jan. 20, 1977–Jan. 21, 1981

Richard V. Allen Jan. 21, 1981–Jan. 4, 1982

William P. Clark Jan. 4, 1982–Oct. 17, 1983

Robert C. McFarlane Oct. 17, 1983–Dec. 4, 1985

John M. Poindexter Dec. 4, 1985–Nov. 25, 1986

Frank C. Carlucci Dec. 2, 1986–Nov. 23, 1987

Colin L. Powell Nov. 23, 1987–Jan. 20, 1989

Brent Scowcroft Jan. 20, 1989–Jan. 20, 1993

W. Anthony Lake Jan. 20, 1993–March 14, 1997

Samuel R. Berger March 14, 1997–Jan. 20, 2001

Condoleezza Rice Jan. 22, 2001–Jan. 25, 2005

Stephen Hadley Jan. 26, 2005–Jan. 20, 2009

James L. Jones Jan. 20, 2009–Oct. 8, 2010

Thomas E. Donilon Oct. 8, 2010–July 1, 2013

Susan Rice July 1, 2013–Jan. 20, 2017

Michael Flynn Jan. 20, 2017–Feb. 13, 2017

H.R. McMaster Feb. 20, 2017–April 9, 2018

John R. Bolton April 9, 2018–

National Security Strategy Report, annual report made by the president of the United States to Congress describing the national security goals of the United States and the strategies used to accomplish those goals. The report, which is prepared by the National Security Council (NSC), examines issues that shape national security policy, including U.S. foreign policy, military and security commitments overseas, and current national defense capabilities. It also features proposals for the short- and long-term use of political, economic, and military power to promote U.S. interests.





Section 108 of the National Security Act of 1947 calls for the president to submit a comprehensive report on the national security strategy of the United States to Congress every year. A newly elected president must submit the report within 150 days of taking office. The report is submitted in two forms: a classified version for officials with high security clearances and an unclassified version available to the public.



The first National Security Strategy Report was presented to Congress by President Harry S. Truman in 1950. Truman’s report focused on the growing rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union since the end of World War II. It outlined the doctrine of containment—the worldwide use of American political and military power to resist the spread of communism—that dominated U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War era. Each president since that time has submitted reports that have reflected the most-pressing national security issues of the day and have indicated the direction of national security policy.



Despite its primary focus on armed threats, the national security strategy report may also outline diplomatic and economic policies meant to foster cooperation with allied countries and international organizations and to defuse conflicts. Those aspects of the report reflect the belief that providing effective national security depends as much on addressing economic and social challengagaes as it does on meeting military threats.



