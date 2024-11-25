Thoughts on the need for an official Congressional hearing on evidence connecting the dots between the Octopus, PROMIS software and information the DOJ and William Barr hid from the courts that was exposed by Michael Ruppert, Danny Casolaro, Bill Hamilton, Michael Riconsciuto, Cheri Seymour and me Ellen Corley

On America’s need for the Office of Professional Responsibility overseeing the United States Department of Justice to prosecute the never-prosecuted state officials found to have committed war crimes in the Church Commission hearings based on new evidence never heard in court from Michael Ruppert’s Crossing the Rubicon and Cheri Seymour’s The Ninth Circle and Rodney Stich’s Defrauding America regarding evidence that the government hid relative to its theft and illegal use of the PROMIS software and the U.S. Army’s Department of Defense illegal development of the viruses and vaccines designed to kills populations through cyto-toxic t-lymphocytes and their invisible coup D’Etat of America in collusion with foreign interest groups that will be exposed tonight, 11-23-24 at 7:00 central time on Zoom call with paid Substack subscribers of Anton Chaitkin, the great investigative historian and author of great highly suppressed books including Who We Are,

My hope is that this small Zoom call will be the impetus for we the people to organize a Truth and Reconciliation commission hearing summarizing the ongoing war crimes that have been waged against the world by the Western Powers operating as an Invisible Empire made up of the U.S., the U.K., Israel, and NATO and their client states ever since the end of the World War II and the beginning of the Cold War that must be ended now.

We must stop the War on Communism that from the beginning has always been a covert Fascist plot for those who tried to bring about the Third Reich to bring about the Fourth Reich by way of deception with funding from the never exposed Criminal State Godfather of the Fourth Reich and the Zionist Criminal State of Israel, Lord Victor Rothschild whose crimes also include killing John Fitzgerald Kennedy to prevent him bringing about his strategy of peace that would have required Israel‘s secret army of spies and enemy agents to be registered as foreign agents under FARA, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and which would have required Israel’s extensive nuclear missile development program at Dimona to be shut down and those like Lord Rothschild, John and Alan Dulles, William Casey, William Donavan, Reinhard Gehlen, Hjalmar Schacht, Carl Schmidt, Martin Bormann, James Angleton, Henry Kissinger, Theodore Shackley, Otto Skorzeny, Klaus Barbie, Mengele who conspired to keep these “states secrets” secret through covert Executive Actions like the Reagan-signed 1981 Executive Order giving prosecutorial immunity to themselves - convicted of treason.

This specific evidence that must be presented to the world proves that the various terrorist acts that have gotten America into World Wars starting before World War I were all False Flag events that these Deep State operatives made to happen so that their war machine could keep on making profits by wiping out enemies which we literally tortured and trained to be out enemies.

See Adam Curtis great documentary, The Power of Nightmares to get a short overview of this phenomena.

I also recommend Laurent Guyenot and Greg Felton and Christopher Bollyn for particularly good investigative journalism uncovering Israel as being the primary “head of the Octopus” behind the ongoing rise of the Fourth Reich through false flag deep state events.

I particularly want to focus the International Court of Justice hearing on the crimes being waged by this Global Octopus on the world’s population through pushing killer vaccines on the world for diseases that were designed by our own NIH and WHO to “mow the grass” and “cull the herd” and reduce the population by 7/8 that there would be enough oil for those the rulers like Bill Gates and King Charles deep worthy eaters.

In particular, I want to bring to the world’s attention information I recently rediscovered reading Michael Ruppert’s book, Crossing the Rubicon and Cheri Seymour’s The Last Circle which is that one of the sources for Danny Casolaro’s investigation into the Octopus that stole the PROMIS software, Michael Riconosciuto inadvertently leaked to Cheri Seymour that the U.S. National Security State operatives Riconosciuto had worked with had been developing a cancer-causing biological agent that essentially is the SARS-CoV-2 virus that our Deep State used to bring on the manufactured Pandemic.

Specifically, it is critically important for everyone in the world to know that the “virus” that our scientists need to develop drugs for to treat diseases that our friends and families are dying of worldwide is a “cyto-toxic t-lymphocyte” - which if you Google it - explains how we know that the virus and the mRNA vaccine that our government developed for it would kill us, not cure us.

This is what I learned from Sanjit Bhakdhi, Michael Yeadon, Arne Burkhardt and thousands of other scientists and citizen scientists but our government has been preventing this critical information from being reported in any major media by requiring reporters and doctors to carry the big lie that that is a conspiracy theory.

This is why the other critical issue that must be brought to justice is that we must restore the power of the Federal Government to rightly regulate our information and communications and educational institutions so that there is freedom of communication and information and education rather than enabling one powerful money interest to control thought and understanding through their monopoly power.

This is the story that investigative journalists and teachers like Whitney Webb, Peter Dale Scott, Cheri Seymour, Michael Ruppert, Danny Casolaro, Robert Parry, Craig Unger, Mark Crispin Miller, Peter Phillips and their brave editors like Kris Milligan are trying to tell us but the corrupt government powers that be are blocking it because it incriminates them.

This is why we need a complete Truth and Reconciliation Commission to begin a denazification program in America and the Western NATO alliance the way it did in South Africa.

The truth is that America has been ruled under the same Federalist Fascist legal system that Carl Schmitt used to rule in Hitler’s Germany which is to suspend our Constitutional rights on the theory that we are under attack by our enemies and therefore need to put all our resources into developing better atomic, biological, chemical, psychological, cyber technological, propaganda warfare,

This is the 1984 world Orwell was warning us had already begun in 1948. Orwell actually told us that James Burnham - the co-founder of the CIA funded conservative magazine, the National Review, was Orwell’s model for Big Brother.

The bottom lines is that private ownership of the platform and the networks is an existential threat to democracy that could be easily solved by cancelling the corrupt Republican Party platform snuck into law in1995 called the Contract with America.

This Contract with America, which Bernie Sanders rightly said should have been called the Contract on America, contained among its many anti-Democracy pro-Fascist Corporate Capitalist pro-Political Monopoly proPrivatization secret policy Mandates - the Telecommunications Act that deregulated the power of the regulatory agencies like the FCC and other Federal Government agencies to enforce needed anti-monopoly / anti-trust Constitutionally-created regulations like the Fairness Doctrine so that our knowledge and decisions develop in a culture that is free rather than imposed on us by foreign agents representing the actual enemies of we the people.

Actually, the great little known historian, @AntonChaitkin, will be giving an important paid talk at 7:00 tonight in which he will be exposing exactly who the Octopus of Global Control over us really is.

I am trying to add that link below. People may need to search for his name in Substack.com and register as a paid subscriber.

From Anton Chaitkin’s Substack:

Tonight’s Zoom discussion is entitled “Understanding the Transatlantic Threat to Trump’s Life.” It is scheduled for 7 PM, Eastern time (Monday, November 25).

I will give a relatively short presentation, and then open up for questions and answers.

