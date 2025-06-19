EllenCorleyResearchWorks Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Fogarty's avatar
Christopher Fogarty
3d

Iran is No. 7 of Netanyahu’s list of “Seven countries in five years” that he ordered our DoD to destroy in 2002. Syria was No. 6th on that list. All have now been destroyed as commanded by Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Israel’s genocide of Palestine that we have been forced to fund and munition, is nearing complete extermination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darkstar's avatar
Darkstar
3d

That's proof that some folks are tired of continually being dragged into war.

Good news for sure

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ellen Corley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture