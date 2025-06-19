Regarding Donald Trump's poll numbers relative to a potential US attack on Iran, the latest polls indicate the following:

Overall Disapproval of US Military Involvement: A majority of Americans across the political spectrum oppose US military involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Trump's Handling of Iran and Israel: Polls show Trump's approval rating is underwater regarding his handling of Iran (37% approving vs. 41% disapproving) and Israel (37% approving vs. 44% disapproving).

His net approval rating on Iran is -4 and on Israel is -7.

Split on Israel's Strikes: Voters are split on Israel's decision to launch military strikes against Iran's nuclear programs, with nearly half approving (49%) and slightly fewer disapproving (46%).

Trump Voters' Views: More than half of Trump voters from 2024 do not want the US military involved in the conflict (53% against, 19% for).

However, a separate poll shows 84% of Trump voters approving of his handling of the Israel-Iran conflict, and 95% approving of his performance overall.

This suggests a distinction between overall support for Trump and specific support for US military action in this conflict.

Preference for Diplomacy: A majority of Americans, including Trump voters, prefer diplomacy and negotiations with Iran over military force.