Regarding Donald Trump's poll numbers relative to a potential US attack on Iran, the latest polls indicate the following:
Overall Disapproval of US Military Involvement: A majority of Americans across the political spectrum oppose US military involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
Trump's Handling of Iran and Israel: Polls show Trump's approval rating is underwater regarding his handling of Iran (37% approving vs. 41% disapproving) and Israel (37% approving vs. 44% disapproving).
His net approval rating on Iran is -4 and on Israel is -7.
Split on Israel's Strikes: Voters are split on Israel's decision to launch military strikes against Iran's nuclear programs, with nearly half approving (49%) and slightly fewer disapproving (46%).
Trump Voters' Views: More than half of Trump voters from 2024 do not want the US military involved in the conflict (53% against, 19% for).
However, a separate poll shows 84% of Trump voters approving of his handling of the Israel-Iran conflict, and 95% approving of his performance overall.
This suggests a distinction between overall support for Trump and specific support for US military action in this conflict.
Preference for Diplomacy: A majority of Americans, including Trump voters, prefer diplomacy and negotiations with Iran over military force.
Iran is No. 7 of Netanyahu’s list of “Seven countries in five years” that he ordered our DoD to destroy in 2002. Syria was No. 6th on that list. All have now been destroyed as commanded by Netanyahu.
Meanwhile, Israel’s genocide of Palestine that we have been forced to fund and munition, is nearing complete extermination.
That's proof that some folks are tired of continually being dragged into war.
Good news for sure