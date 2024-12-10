From KevinBarrett’s Introduction:

I've written a great deal on Pearl Harbor. My first article on Pearl Harbor was written in 1986 with The New American. I wrote another one, a cover story for them, in 2001 because Hollywood had just come out with the movie Pearl Harbor, conveniently before the New Pearl Harbor of September 2001.

So Winston Churchill was willing to sacrifice British lives on the Lusitania just as Franklin D. Roosevelt was willing to sacrifice thousands of American lives at Pearl Harbor for the interest of involving us in wars. It doesn't seem unthinkable to me that Benjamin Netanyahu was willing to sacrifice a few Israeli lives in order to create a pretext for this horrific bombing of Gaza.

Kevin Barrett

I agree with all those people who said that the concentration camp walls around Gaza were very difficult to approach without getting shot by an Israeli sniper. We know that from the Great March of Return. Peaceful Palestinian protestors approached the wall with the stated intention of returning to reclaim their homes that were stolen from them in 1948 and some of them, I guess, 1967 and other times. And as they got near the wall, they would be shot. And hundreds of Palestinians, including dozens of children, were shot dead by these Israeli snipers. These are unarmed protesters who were simply walking without any weapons whatsoever towards this incredibly formidable barrier.

There were over 36,000 Palestinians injured by this gunfire from the Israelis. And a great many of them were permanently maimed. The Israelis deliberately shot out people's eyes and kneecapped people. There are 10,000-plus maimed Palestinians who were unarmed protesters who were maimed by Israeli gunfire during the Great March of Return.

My first article on the Alexa Storm Operation on October 7th said that non-violence (The Great March of Return) didn't work so they had to shoot their way out of the concentration camp. The way they shot themselves out was that they used drone technology in an unforeseen way….

1:08

Were they totally defeated in a humiliating manner by Hamas and the allied Palestinian resistance groups that broke out of their concentration camp prison and attacked their tormentors? Not targeting civilians, by the way, that's all a big lie.

1:29

In any case, what was responsible for the intelligence failure, the military failure on the part of the Israelis who have this reputation, cultivated by themselves and their media assets, that they're really, really good? Well, there are basically two versions of that story. James Perloff is a notable alternative media author

2:13

He's actually been a best-selling author, unlike just about everybody else in the alternative media. His new article, From the Arab Platoon to Hamas, Israel's Abu Nidal Strategy, gets into some really interesting history about how Israel has a long history of false flags and maintaining these so-called Palestinian terrorists that it seems to have very friendly relations with.

2:38

Could that have anything to do with what just happened in occupied Palestine? Well, let's get into it with James Perloff. Hello, James. How are you?

2:45

Hi, Kevin. Good to be back with you.

2:49

Yeah, great to have you back. And you're always doing wonderful, interesting, provocative work. And I featured your story from the Arab platoon to Hamas, Israel's Abu Nidal strategy on False Flag Weekly News last week. We talked about that. Argues for 107 False Flags

3:23

The Palestinians scored a huge military victory and an intelligence victory if their intelligence managed to trick the Israelis into letting it happen. Very damaging and quite likely fatal for the State of Israel. I don't think Israel would ever have wanted that. So that's been my position.

3:43

But your position draws on history to say, you know, there's this long history of Israel doing false flags and this one could have been too. So maybe you can give us kind of the short version of that.

3:55

You can either respond to my take on it or you could go back and get into the history as you like.

4:02

We could probably put it in the context of history. I'd like to break it into five parts. One is the long history of false flags by Israel. Number two, their history of penetrating Arab groups.

4:14

Number three, in the article I focused on Abu Nidal because he was considered the most vicious Arab terrorist of the 1980s, but it turns out he was really working for Mossad. And then number four, I do draw some parallels between False Flags Argues for 10-7 False Flag

5:19

Lavon Affair, which even Wikipedia acknowledges, you know, where the Israelis tried or wanted to have their operatives blow up American British civilian targets in Egypt and blame it on Muslims. Then the 67, of course, the attack on the USS Liberty. Argues for 10-7 False Flag

6:04

In 1986, you had a bombing at a Berlin discotheque called LaBelle, which a lot of American servicemen were at, and then US intelligence intercepted messages from Libya congratulating the perpetrators.

6:20

and then Reagan bombed Libya in response to that but it turns out that Viktor Ostrovsky of course was an officer of Mossad revealed that Mossad planted that transmitter in Libya and it was a fake message sent by the Israelis and then in 1994 I've got a two minute video clip in my article Argues for 107 False Flag

6:52

Argues for 107 False Flag Jihad Radio Argues for 107 False Flag James Perloff Argues for 107 False Flags Argues for 107 False Flag Arab Infiltration of Arab Groups

9:11

Kevin Barrett was a regular guest on the show. He worked for the BBC as a Middle East Specialist.

9:33

Jihad Radio which is formed by Haganah which are considered Jews who mostly they emigrated from Arabic countries so they spoke perfect Arabic and they were trained not only in sabotage, explosives and assassinations but it's schooled in the Koran and Islam so they could penetrate Arab groups and

10:05

I also, I gathered this information by the way, I was researching a book on 9-11 and I had to cut off that book because of when COVID struck. You know, I'd spent about eight months on that book, but COVID struck and it became the priority.

10:19

But Farooq Mir, Pakistani author, he refers to an incident that occurred in Pakistan when the President of Pakistan, General Haque, He was entertaining a Pakistani columnist named Mirza. Mirza noticed that General Haq was talking to two tribesmen with long beards who he was speaking perfect Pashto, the language used in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

10:51

Mirza was surprised because normally the General wouldn't speak to low people, but

10:55

After the conversation he came to me and said, you know who those guys were they were Israeli Mossad They're training the Afghanis so they could even impersonate being Afghanis And but the main section is on Abu Nidal and this is quite a discovery for me You know before we jump into Abu Nidal, which is a big part of your article James.

11:13

Yeah, just just maybe we should Explore that like okay to two guys who looked like Pashtuns and spoke perfect Pashtun, but they were actually Mossad and That's actually kind of surprising because one understands how the Israelis would be able to infiltrate Arab groups because as you say about half the population of Israel is Jewish Arabs.

11:35

That is people who came from Arab countries like here in Morocco. A very large number of Moroccan Jews were terrorized by Zionists in Iraq and Yemen as well. Argues for 107 False Flag Arabs speak Arabic

12:41

Very sophisticated intelligence service that is able to pull this off.

12:45

I really can't explain that I'm gonna make a step. Okay, as I understand it Well the history Jewish history includes a history of having these ethnic nepotism driven trading networks all over the world and so, you know successful prosperous intelligent and ambitious James Perloff Argues for October 7 False Flag

13:41

You put all of this together and you would understand why this very small nation could actually come up with better Pashtun infiltrators than the United States can. Sure, um Woody Allen's film Zelig. He's a human chameleon who can pass for just about any kind of person. Jews have always been kind of like that. I haven't seen that movie since it came out, so it's not different in my mind. It was quite a few years ago. Truth Jihad Radio featuring Kevin Barrett

James Perloff:

When I was researching my 9-11 book, I was trying to look into the context of 9-11 and the background, and I read Patrick Seale's book, Abu Nidal, A Gun For Hire, which is really a biography of Abu Nidal, and it turns out he reveals he was an asset of Mossad.

Abu Yad, who was the chief of intelligence for the PLO, asked to meet with Patrick Seale in 1990, and he said, you know, everything Abu Nidal does helps Israel and hurts Palestine. They've killed armored personnel carriers, air attack, naval bombardment, and they killed 17,000 Lebanese and Palestinians. Now, before that attack, Alexander Haig, who was the Secretary of State, told the Israeli government, you've got to have a pretext for this attack. So, what happens?

17:22

Abu Nidal comes to the rescue by having his men make a botched assassination attempt on Shlomo Argov, who was Israel's ambassador in London, Argov was out of favor of Menachem Begin because of the favor of negotiating with the PLO, so it was expendable. In any event, Israel actually used that as a pretext for killing 17,000 in Lebanon.

Now, Seale also writes that, quote, Austria and Italy were the two European countries which the PLO had the closest relations. Argues for killing 9 and wounding 80. Abu Nadal started slaughtering his own Palestinian followers, up to half of his own men. And in one single night in Lebanon, he killed 171 of his Palestinian followers, which they could not join Intifada. So here's a guy. Israel never attacked him. He never attacked Israel directly.

19:53

And yet for 25 years, this guy is on the loose. He starts his terror attacks in 1977. He threatens to kill Reagan, threatens to kill Margaret Thatcher, threatens to kill Jihad Radio

20:18

Forces of the West can't find him locate him or do away with him and finally it's the Iraqis who got rid of him like 2002 Saddam Hussein's had told you the service that took him out 2002 and the year after that we invaded Iraq So, how do you like that?

20:31

I mean this guy was working with Assad and reinforcing all of Hollywood's impressions And everybody thought he was a Palestinian terrorist. It was it was part of that and the reason was that

20:44

The PLO actually wanted to negotiate with Israel because after Israel won the 1967 Six-Day War and they basically won the Yom Kippur War, the PLO realized we're not going to be able to overthrow James Perloff argues for 107 False Flag Argues for 107 False Flag Truth Jihad Radio Mossad fingerprints all over it.

22:13

Viktor Ostrovsky told the Village Voice that he thought Mossad was behind it. One of the accomplices in that was indeed recruited by Mossad and the guy who actually rented the van that carried the bomb seemed to be just a patsy. He was renting an apartment from a Mossad agent named Josie Hadass and even gave Josie Hadass

22:37

Argues for 107 False Flag Then he was arrested in Palestine in 1995. So in 1996, I don't know what you think of Osama Bin Laden, but 1996 Osama Bin Laden becomes the poster boy of terrorism and he declared jihad on the United States.

23:11

I don't know what you think about that, but I thought his reasons were kind of weak. I mean he'd been part of the Mujahideen which the US had supported in the 80s and he was even trained by this guy Argues for 107 False Flag

23:48

The Bin Laden Group is known as the Saudi face of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

24:12

Jihad Radio

24:33

Al-Qaeda is widely viewed as a hijacked, steered and infiltrated group that was counterproductive. The number one thing that Muslims dislike about both Al-Qaeda and especially ISIS is that is they're attacking civilians. They're both quite open, especially Daesh, of course, about going after civilians, and that's contrary to Islamic military ethics.

25:09

Hamas, on the other hand, does not go after civilians, and all this nonsense that we've been hearing about what happened October 7th is quite shocking to those of us who are getting our information from better sources. Because it's it's so obvious that that operation did not target civilians.

25:27

It was targeting the Israeli military primarily Right Well, uh, yeah, I want to get up to the October 7th events before I do that. Let me just talk about some parallels between Bin Laden and Abu Nidal They're both very rich Abu Nidal was estimated to be worth 400 million and bin Laden Argues for 107 False Flag

26:07

Argues for Argues for 107 False Flag Argues for 107 False Flag

27:18

They can't find the guy and I quote in my article Gary Bernstein who was the field commander in the hunt for Bin Laden back in 2001 and this is what he wrote in his book Jawbreaker he says quote day and night I kept thinking we need U.S. soldiers on the ground we need them to do the fighting we needed to block a possible Al Qaeda escape into Pakistan I sent my request for 800 Army Rangers. We're still waiting for a response. I repeat to anyone at headquarters who would listen, we need Rangers now. The opportunity to get bin Laden is slipping away.

I made it clear in my reports that our Afghan allies were hardly anxious to get it allocated in Tora Bora. So why was the U.S. military looking for excuses not to act decisively? Why would they want to leave somebody who was so important to an unreliable Afghan army that had been cobbled together at the last minute?

This is the opportunity we'd hoped for when we launched this mission. Our advantage was quickly slipping away. Now later, they almost had Bin Laden cornered. But Gary Bernstein was transferred then to South America. Here's what he wrote.

28:17

He said, quote, Now that we finally had bin Laden and his allocated cadres trapped in the mountains, why was headquarters pulling us out? And why was Washington hesitant about committing troops to get bin Laden? These were questions that kept me up at night. End quote. That's the commander of the U.S. forces assigned to get bin Laden.

That was supposedly why we went to Afghanistan, was to get bin Laden. Argues for

Kevin Barrett is

James Perloff argues for 107 False Flag Ben Laden himself was treated by Dr. Terry Calloway, an American kidney specialist, at the U.S. hospital in Dubai in July 2001, according to multiple European mainstream media reports. Two months later, Ben Laden was in a U.S.-run military hospital in Pakistan. Jihad Radio Relationship with U.S. Intelligence

31:13

Participant in the so-called Jihad against the USSR in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

31:21

Abdullah Azzam was really the competitor for being the most important figure in that sort of international group of Muslims who had been brought over to fight in Afghanistan by both wealthy mostly Saudi individuals and donors and the Saudi government sponsored it under pressure from and support from the US government.

31:43

So there was this whole group of, you know, global jihadis, quote unquote, that was supported by the United States. And it came later, was called Al Qaeda, meaning the base, which means the database, and originally the CIA database. Q&A Q&A Q&A Q&A Argues for 107 False Flag

32:40

And then lo and behold, a mysterious assassination of Abdullah Azzam removed him from the race and that put so-called Al-Qaeda, again the CIA database, in the hands of Bin Laden.

32:52

who was an extremely impressionable guy, always needed a mentor, probably quite hypnotizable one would imagine, you know, not the person that a Muslim would want to be in charge of that group. And so everyone has always been very suspicious about the assassination of Abdullah Azzam.

33:11

The Western apologetic sources always try to say, well, maybe it was bin Laden's people or bin Laden himself who had Abdullah Azzam killed. but it's far more likely that someone in Western intelligence and I would say probably the Israeli side have done that because they don't want this group of global jihadis to be focused on liberating Palestine.

33:33

So Al Qaeda from then on became a cat's paw for Western intelligence which is exactly what Mohammed Haikal, the Jihad Radio I agree with you. Al-Qaeda and Bin Laden were functionally tools of the other side. They were not genuine Islamic liberation fighters.

34:13

Well, not to divert, but you mentioned that he may have been killed for his sympathy for Palestine. There is a theory out there that Princess Diana, I don't want to start getting into this, but I just mentioned it, that Princess Diana, after she left Charles, was actually dating a very wealthy Muslim.

34:35

This is shortly before the wars in the Middle East began. There is a theory out there that Princess Diana, the most photographed woman in the world, they didn't want her to start with her husband visiting Palestinian hospitals where people have been wounded. This would have really threatened the whole Israeli Ryan Dawson made a very cogent remark about

35:17

El-Qaeda, you know, we were supporting El-Qaeda in Afghanistan back in the 80s, you know, fighting the Soviets, supporting El-Qaeda now in, you know, Syria, along with ISIS. So if the CIA was supporting El-Qaeda before 9-11 and after 9-11, is it unthinkable it was supporting El-Qaeda on 9-11?

35:42

Right, right. And really, al-Qaeda just served as a convenient, you know, Patsy and Emanuel Goldstein figure. And you're right that Abu Nidal was another obvious Emanuel Goldstein type of figure, you know, controlled opposition figure who's wreaking havoc amongst the Palestinian cause that he supposedly represents. And ISIS is obviously the same thing, right?

36:04

Yeah, they're terrible. Yeah, they're terrible. Yeah, they're backed by the West. Argues for 107 False Flag

36:30

For a while the Americans and the Iranians and their allies in Iraq and Syria were actually all fighting against ISIS or Daesh together. And meanwhile Israel was supporting ISIS or Daesh and treating its fallen fighters in Israeli military hospitals.

36:48

Well, you must have seen that footage of the former Assad chief who was interviewed, and he said, well, we treat the ISIS fighters in our hospitals out of humanitarian concern. So the interviewer said, was an Arab, said, well, do you do the same for Hezbollah wounded fighters? And he said, no.

37:07

The hypocrisy is right there, you know, the humanitarian concern stops when you're not talking about ISIS anymore.

37:14

Jihadi John became another poster boy for so-called Islamic terrorism. In context, the Israelis have engaged in many false flags.

37:42

I've written a great deal on Pearl Harbor. My first article on Pearl Harbor was written in 1986 with The New American. I wrote another one, a cover story for them, in 2001 because Hollywood had just come out with the movie Pearl Harbor, conveniently before the new Pearl Harbor of September 2001.

38:03

So Winston Churchill was willing to sacrifice British lives on the Lusitania just as Franklin D. Roosevelt was willing to sacrifice thousands of American lives at Pearl Harbor for the interest of involving us in wars.

38:20

So it doesn't seem unthinkable to me that Benjamin Netanyahu was willing to sacrifice a few Israeli lives in order to create a pretext for this horrific bombing of Gaza. Argues for 107 False Flag that they could have stood down. Argues for 107 False Flag Truth Jihad Radio Argues for 107 False Flag

40:35

I agree with all those people who said that the concentration camp walls around Gaza were very difficult to approach without getting shot by an Israeli sniper, and we know that from the Great March of Return. Argues for 107 False Flags

41:06

with the stated intention of returning to reclaim their homes that were stolen from them in 1948 and some of them, I guess, 1967 and other times. And as they got near the wall, they would be shot. And hundreds of Palestinians, including many dozens of children, were shot dead by these Israeli snipers.

41:25

These are unarmed protesters who were simply walking without any weapons whatsoever towards this incredibly formidable barrier. There were over 36,000 Palestinians Injured by this gunfire from the Israelis and a great many of them were permanently maimed.

41:47

The Israelis deliberately shot out people's eyes and shot kneecapped people and so there are 10,000 plus maimed Palestinians who were unarmed protesters who were maimed by Israeli gunfire during the Great March of Return.

42:07

My first article on the Alexa Storm Operation on October 7th was that non-violence didn't work so they had to shoot their way out of the concentration camp, which is basically what I think happened. The way they shot themselves out was that they used drone technology in an unforeseen way. Argues for 107 False Flag

42:50

Argues for 107 False Flag James Perloff argues for 107 False Flags James Perloff argues for 107 False Flag James Perloff argues for 107 False Flag Argues for 107 False Flag Suddenly the Palestinians are coming over the wall on paragliders and they're landing on boats.

44:33

Remember the Gaza Strip is a shoreline, so you just go around the barrier in the sea and you're on the shore.

44:40

And then once they took over those Israeli guard posts, suddenly they disabled the automatic machine guns along with the rest of the communications and you could bring a bulldozer right up and just knock holes in the wall. So they did that. and Hamas and other resistance fighters just streamed through and went after the Israeli military headquarters.

45:02

And they got as far as dozens of miles into Israel and won their battles with the Israeli military. And their main objective was to take military prisoners. Secondarily, they could opportunistically grab civilian prisoners. There was no order. The orders were to not kill unarmed civilians who were not resisting. Argues for 107 False Flag

45:42

Argues for 107 False Flag which Israel uses to avoid having to ever deal with hostages who are a huge political liability. Israel's doctrine is just kill all hostages and all hostage takers so you don't have to worry about any hostages. So they did that. They fired tank shells into huge buildings packed full of people.

46:13

James Perloff argues for 107 False Flag Argues for 107 False Flag Argues for 107 False Flag Palestinians penned up in Gaza can do this. How hard can it be for the 2 billion strong Islamic Ummah to put an end to this genocidal Zionist entity?

47:19

It's really only a matter of time and maybe we should do it sooner rather than later. So they lost their most important asset which was their reputation for being invulnerable and really good and proficient and competent. Argues for 107 False Flag Argues for 107 False Flag

48:23

Well, it only would make sense. By the way, I'm totally open to what you're saying. It's kind of 9-11. You have to look at different perspectives on what really happened.

48:32

That's why I was writing my book about 9-11, because I speculate a little too much sometimes in my articles on 9-11, and I said I want to just absolutely stick to the facts. But I have to say this. When Hamas went into Israel, They must have known that there would be a disproportionate response from the Israeli military.

48:52

I mean, if you take the Lebanon invasion of 1982 that killed 17,000 Lebanese and Palestinians, allegedly as a vengeance for wounding one Israeli ambassador, Hamas had to know there was going to be a disproportionate response and there would be a brutal counterattack by Israel with its, you know, however clever Hamas might be, Argues for 107 False Flag

49:34

Argues for 107 False Flag Argues for Argues for Then when Israel came in, all of these different Palestinian groups, here's one group over here with 100 Israeli hostages in this one Kibbutz building. Here's another group that's got 40 Israeli hostages from the military station along the border.

50:52

All of these different Palestinian groups that succeeded in grabbing Israeli prisoners, none of them probably knew that all of the others were having that much success.

51:03

and then when Israel comes in like six hours after this and just totally is freaked out and sends in helicopter gunships and tanks to just kill everybody and now we end up with over a thousand people dead Nobody, I don't think anyone on the Palestinian side had any idea that it would reach that point.

51:18

What they thought would happen is they thought that, you know, they would grab some hostages, the Israelis would react quickly, and I don't think the Palestinians imagined that the Israelis would just murder everybody like that.

51:29

So the Palestinians thought, we're going to get in, we're going to break through the wall, we're going to see if we can beat a few of these military headquarters, grab some military guys, run back into Gaza, and this will end with a few dozen dead Argues for 107 False Flag

52:03

And so that's why it became so huge that the Israelis are using this as an excuse to commit genocide. But from the Palestinian strategic side, James, the more the Israelis commit this genocide, the less chance that Israel will exist, you know, even 10 years from now, you know?

52:20

Sure. Well, yeah, a world opinion is against Israel, except for, you know, the Zionist controlled Western politicians. And a few Christian Zionists have been deceived for years about I have no question that Israel would be on the losing end of this.

52:53

If Hezbollah decides they've seen enough slaughter in Gaza and one of their missiles takes out some American soldiers, then the Zionist elite in America will demand counterattack and US aircraft carriers might strike Hezbollah positions, in which case Iran might retaliate. Argues for 107 False Flag Argues for 107 False Flag Argues for 107 False Flag

54:33

Argues for 107 False Flag Argues for 107 False Flag Argues for 107 False Flag Yes, the American military is in bad shape. Not all of them, certainly. We have like 10 seconds left here. Yeah. Oh, okay. That's what I don't want to see happen. I do want to see a ceasefire.

55:41

I pray to God that we'll avoid a world war that apparently some people want to see happen.

55:47

Okay, and you know, I think you may be on to something that if there were some kind of false flag aspect, it would have to be something like that. But yeah, I'm thinking this is going to lead to more with Iran, which he wants. Let's pray that none of that happens. Thank you so much, James Perloff.

56:01

I love talking with you. Keep up the great work.

56:03

Thank you, Kevin. You too.

56:07

Kevin Barrett at Jihad.com. Kevin Barrett at Substack.com. See you next time. Thank you for listening to Revolution Radio.

Argues for 107 False Flag Kevin Barrett

