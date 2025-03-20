We must demand the Supreme Court review the way social media is violating our First Amendment right to an uncensored media and social media whether public or private
I think there is an invisible form of censorship by the “powers that be” that makes it so that books like Dr. Tenpenny’s are priced at $349. I have noticed that all the books about vaccine harm are either banned from YouTube and Google in order to protect “the powers that be” that own/ manage/control social media and worse, the platform itself - specifically @YouTube @Google @Meta @Amazon and enable those that own the media platforms and cable company and the public estate and infrastructure and our public and private tax/ exempt institutions to control / dominate the news media’s narrative and thereby give immunity from public scrutiny and judicial scrutiny - the fact that the COVID mRNA injections and all the so-called #vaccines being “recommended” by the establishment and the so-called #FreePress or #Educational #public_Media like #NPR - are in fact poisoning the population as planned and covered up since #vaccines were invented by #Eugenics #Technocrats and #Globalists like the #Rockefellers and the #Rothschilds starting around the time they tricked us into sending millions of our ancestors’ families to die in World War One and the same dirty evil population control operation that has been killing us ever since. We have to acknowledge there is a
Nazi Invisible Empire: New World Order at work now here in America and Israel and the Five Eyes Western Powers and NATO- infiltrated countries as there was then.
We must restore the regulatory powers and regulations needed to prohibit first amendment-violating mass media and social media and Internet commerce and all the foreign and domestic state public and private censorship that our hidden empire has used to covertly subvert our legal rights protections by blocking the ability of the court system and Supreme Court Justices like #JohnRoberts #Alito #ClarenceThomas #AmyConeyBarrett @Kavanaugh #Gorsich and all others to protect our Constitutional Federal, State, International system of administrative law and and commerce law from the way social media oligarchs have imposed their Carl Schmitt Fascist Federalist Society interpretation of law that is a virtually deregulated Ayn Randian Objectivist, pro-Supply Side, corrupt SWIFT dollar-controlled anti-BRICS, #neoNazi, Terrorist-protecting Israeli #Mossad, #CIA, Revisionist_Zionist Operation Gladio , #BIS #Central Bank Lawfare-protecting monopoly and if these Supreme Court Originalist and Federalist Society traitors say nothing or do nothing to stop this biological warfare waged on our old people and young people and pregnant mothers and babies, they are guilty of this mass invisible genocide of the American people and all the people of the world and the planet.
All those who did not dare to speak out are guilty including scientists and doctors and the #CDC and the #WHO and the #AMA and all the leading politicians and campaign finance Super PAC donors like #MiriamAdelson and the power brokers behind the Democratic Party who are now lining up for the 2028 Presidential race like @RahmEmanuel @JBPritizker and all those others in the Trump #MAGA #GOP #Republican Party who have taken over the world in order to shut down / subvert all our hard won Democratic and Republican and Green and Libertarian and Labor Party and Communist Party and Socialist Party civil rights and human rights agencies and social welfare protections by covertly neofascist #Trump #Musk #WorldEconomicForum #Netanyahu #KingCharlesIII - all of them must be charged with treason now.
See #GaryAllen’s #None_Dare_Call_It_Treason and #MichaelCollinsPipers’ “Final Judgement” and @LaurentGuyenot’s “50 Years of Deep State: From JFK to 9/11” and @BrandonMartinez’ “HiddenHistoryII:TopicalandHistoricalEssaysonZionismandGeopolitics” and @LenHorowitz’s “COVIDCoup:RiseoftheFourthReich” and @DanielSheehan’s “Peoples’ Advocate: The Life and Legal History of America’s Most Fearless Public Interest Lawyer” which is now $146 on Amazon and JamesPerloff’s “Red-pilled: COVID-19 and the Agendas to Come” which James Perloff had to give away for free off of his website, JamesPerloff.net, because Amazon wouldn’t carry it and never has and I can’t even share a positive review of it on @Facebook which is a dangerously Apartheid state level of Fascist totalitarian government censorship that is leading us down the road to perdition if we don’t demand our Supreme Court reverse course now!
Cc: @PeterDaleScott @PeterPhillips @MarkCrispinMiller @DonaldJeffries @JohnBarbour @MaxBlumenthal @AaronMate @NormanFinklestein @CovertActionMagazine @SCOTUSblog @AmericanBarAssociatiom @ManhattanInstitute @FederalistSociety @HeritageFoundation @LenHorowitz @EllenCorley @CDC @FDA @Pfizer #Pfizer #CDC #FDA #PRSA @PRSA @AIIP #AIIP #SLA @SCIP @CIA @MaryHolland @MerylNass @RobertFKennedyJr @DonaldTrump @ElonMusk @TulsiGabbert @DHHS @KashPatel @DBongino @EdSecMcMahon @DavidIcke @AlexJones @PaulCraigRoberts @CandaceOwens
"Nazi Invisible Empire:"
No, Jewish oligarchy in your face empire.