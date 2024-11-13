These interviews between Jonathan Pollard and Rabbi David Bar-Hayim expose treasonous corrupt role that because of Trump & the GOP, Jonathan Pollard is playing in deceptively strategizing Israel's genocidal dirty war on Gaza. Lebanon, Yemen & the Middle East

Jonathan Pollard: SPECIAL OCTOBER 7 ASSESSMENT: Israel Must Use Massive Force

Jonathan Pollard: BOMBSHELL: Newly Disclosed Pre-October 7 Hamas Documents

I, @EllenCorley, am sending out these incriminating video interviews of Jonathan Pollard and Machon Shilo’s Rabbi David Bar-Hayim from just weeks before tonight’s Trump/ Harris election (Nov 5, 2024) to all media contacts I can get to past the Israeli censorship that has been blocking the media coverage of this incriminating information about the treasonous corrupt role that Jonathan Pollard is playing in leading the war planning behind Israel's never-ending genocide of the entire population in Gaza and the whole Middle East and as he revealed here, Pollard’s intelligence plans that he says Biden was holding him back on escalate Isael’s and the US war on Iran's oil and gas reserves and power systems – and presumably their nuclear missile sites – presumably using Israel’s 100’s of nuclear missiles – the existence of which has been blacked out of the news and the historical record since they were given to Israel covertly – presumably by Lord Rothschild and the Crown and City of London – which has also been black out of history along with the journalists who tried to report on it.

This is the crime of all time that must be addressed now starting with a demand that every newspaper and broadcaster and news aggregator put it on the front page now!

The other leading headline must be this: Israel’s and the US and NATO’s and its covert Imperialist backers are the same ones who financed the election of Donald Trump over Kamala Harris by financing and controlling both sides which they were only able to do because of the corrupt CitizenUnited decision which was financed by the bribing of the Supreme Court by Israeli Lobby of Zionist neocon Republican Party Likud Party Conservative Fascist Federalist Society, Heritage Foundation, Manhattan Institute billionaires like Marion Adelson and Elon Musk.

Please officially share these links of these interviews with Jonathan Pollard which provide horrifying evidence of the corrupt treasonous effect that Jonathan Pollard has had on America through Trump since Pollard was freed by Donald Trump with Sheldon and Miriam Addison monies the day before Sheldon Adelson died. Very suspicious

If this corrupt connection between Israel, Pollard, Trump, Sheldon and Marion Adelson and the Supreme Court had been exposed, investigated and prosecuted as it should have been at any point in time since 1947-48 National Security Act was signed tricking Truman into signing the National Security Act, America’s actual security would have been protected as it should have been if not for the corrupt effects of the National Security Act which should be investigated and accounted for now through reparations to the billions of people worldwide who have been depopulated and defrauded by America and Israel and Germany and the Western NATO intelligence allies worldwide since 1948.

The problem of the National Security Act whose beneficiaries must be exposed and prosecuted now is that it enabled the Officials in charge of the CIA and the Justice department to collude with the new state of Israel and Reinhard Gehlen’s Gehlen Organization, now the BND, which is the West German CIA, and England’s MI5 and MI6 and GCHQ and Israel’s Mossad to wage dirty wars on the world through the Cold War which was designed by these war criminals - Allan Dulles, John Foster Dulles, William Donovan, Reinhard Gehlen, Winston Churchill, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Desmond Morton, William Stevenson, Ian Fleming, others.

Although the Western Powers have been colluding since this time to keep this covered up, more and more investigative historians like David Hughes are connecting the dots between the crimes of the Deep State since the 1960’s as Peter Dale Scott has exposed in his books like The American Deep State and the plot to bring about the Deep State that began by those who actually plotted to bring about a Third and now a Fourth Reich through World Wars which they financed both sides of - a crime that is increasingly traceable back to the ultra-Zionist Rothschild Banking Cartel and their use of war financing to bring about what is known as the Octopus - a global financial monopoly which they bribed the Justice Department to not prosecute so that they could profit from their ability to perpetuate the forever wars through false flag attacks, propaganda and money laundering through their ability to control money laundering through the Bank of International Settlements and BCCI and their control of the banking technology like those built off the AI capabilities of the stolen Inslaw PROMIS software that Israel and the US DARPA and the Intelligence agencies’ R&D divisions like In-Q-Tel and Unit 8200 made into Systematics which enabled Jackson Stevens and Hillary Clinton’s Rose Law Firm and Richard Mellon Scaife and Rahm Emanuel’s Mossad Israeli connections to finance Bill Clinton's election and George H.W. Bush’s election - which seems at odds until you understand they always finance both sides of the elections and the wars.

For more background on this, I recommend the books by ProgressivePress and TrineDay which combined has pieced together the truth about the Fascist Deep State that the Fascist Deep State has been covering up for decades. For specific information about the role of Ian Fleming and Winston Churchill and FDR in this, I recommend people read, Christopher Creighton’s "OPJB: The Last Great Secret of the Second World War”.

One of best sources on the hidden history of Israel’s role in the ongoing war crimes is based on testimonies of Mossad defectors like Ari Ben Menashe and Victor Ostrovsky to author Gordon Thomas who has been an invaluable source for further investigative books that are still being suppressed.

What we never have gotten which we still desperately need is a prosecution that will lead to tearing up these corrupt intelligence agencies through a prosecution of what Jeff Gates calls Israel's “Guilt by Association” in his little seen important book by that name and what James Petras has described as the Israeli Power Configuration in his book, “The Powe3r of Israel in the United States” and Greg Felton described as the Parasite in “The Host and the Parasite” and Laurent Guyenot described in “50 Years of Deep State: From JFK to 9/11” and Christopher Bollyn described in “Solving 9/11” and Len Horowitz described in “Covid Coup: The Rise of the Fourth Reich” and Rodney Stich described in "Defrauding America” and Kevin Barrett describes in his weekly Truth Jihad series and David Hughes has described in his books and Substack and Cheri Seymour has described in her book on The Octopus and Peter Osborne has described in his TheSixthEye.org podcasts and Whitney Webb has described in her series, Unlimited Hangout and her book, One Nation Under Blackmail and others like Mae Russell, Alex Constantine, Peter Dale Scott, Peter Phillips, Mark Crispin Miller, Lance de Haven Smith, David Livingstone, Yanis Varoufakis, and the Editors of Executive Intelligence Review have described regarding Israel’s conspiracy to corrupt justice system with the PROMIS software that the agents and assassins of the Israeli Mossad and Israeli Military Intelligence Agency, LEKEM, including Jonathan Pollard, Robert Hanssen, Rafi Eitan, Jeffrey Epstein, Robert Maxwell, Benjamin Netanyahu, Rahm Emanuel and the Likud Party and the US Republican Party and the intelligence agencies of Israel, the US, the Five Eyes, the GCHQ, NATO Intelligence, the Atlantic NATO Western Powers have used to steal all of America’s National Security Secrets and give them to Israel which Israel has used to deceive America into giving our trillions to Israel and the Rothschild Bank owned oligarchs to wage war on countries like Russia, China, Iran who are not our enemies.

It is Israel that is our enemy and we need to make this case in court starting with prosecuting the corrupt foreign practices of Donald Trump and Miriam Adelson and Elon Musk and Jonathan Pollard and the Citizens United lawyers like Ted Olson and John Roberts and the financiers who have laundered their monies through the 501-C4’s like the Manhattan Institute, the Heritage Foundation, Citizens United, the American Enterprise Institute using tax avoidance tricks like the “carried interest loophole” that was put in place by the founder of the corrupt Carlyle Group, David Rubenstein whose role financing 9/11 false flag attack must be investigated and prosecuted with the leaders of this conspiracy being charged with guilt by association to include George H.W. Bush, Frank Carlucci, James Baker who were all Board Members of the Carlyle Group.

The primary evidence of Israel being the Octopus behind these crimes on the world can be proved by showing the strategically unified way that their disinformation campaign has been coordinated through the public relations industry which has long been in violation of the 1913 Commerce Department Gillette Amendment that prohibits the State/ Federal government from using Public Relations campaigns as propaganda since it leads to “an abuse of power” which is our primary existential problem.

The problem began in 1948 when the heads of the CIA and the Justice Department and the State Department and the Department of Defense first officially conspired to use false flag terrorism in the Cold War on Soviet Communism to bring about their planned Fourth Reich - a plot which was exposed by Daniele Ganser in his book and PHD dissertation on the NATO CIA Operation Gladio.

The bottom line is we the people of America must demand a Nuremberg prosecution of the enemies within the US who have conspired with our real enemy which is Israel which stole all of our National Security secrets and used them to covertly wage war on ourselves through our own National Security State with Israel, the UK Crown, and NATO Team B Zionist Neocon Oligarchs and the Jewish Mafia/ Mega Group / Mossad which connects them all.

All we need to do is bring Israel and its Nazi Zionist allies in America starting with Trump to an official Nuremberg military tribunal for their plot to subjugate Americans from within America by a Zionist Fascist neocon Fifth Column and thereby bring about their invisible Fourth Reich using a completely betrayed and misinformed America as their Praetorian Guard.

This video interview between Jonathan Pollard and R’ David Bar-Hayim needs to be analyzed by an honest Special Independent Prosecutorial team of international ICJ and ICC lawyers and geopolitical analysts known to be honest and just about the actual corruption of the Israel Zionist Lobby relative to theft of the Inslaw PROMIS (Prosecutor Management Information System) software initially by the Reagan/ Bush/ Casey/ Meese Administration and the “conservative free market” think tanks like the Manhattan Institute, the Federal Society, the Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute, the CATO Institute, the Mont Pelerin Society and the Justice Department that, starting with the way that John Roberts, Antonin Scalia, Robert Bork, etc. in the Nixon Administration have been used to gradually capture and corrupt the entire United States government and turn all our institutions into an invisibly totalitarian Fascist monopoly system called the Octopus with its tentacles into the US economy, government, media, justice system through the AI capabilities of the PROMIS system.

The facts of this are now an open secret because it has been exposed by investigative journalists and honest statesmen since 1980 when the Reagan Administration came into power.

Evidence of this is the 1981 Reagan-signed Executive Order 12333 that specifies that as long as the heads of the CIA and the Justice Department agreed on it, the Justice Department (and now the Supreme Court) would not investigate the CIA or itself - knowing that at that time, the CIA was the largest trafficker of heroin and cocaine and crack and arms and biological and chemical warfare and nuclear missiles and cyber-warfare technology like Palantir and Pegasus and others developed by Israel’s Unit 8200 and In-Q-Tel - and the Justice Department has essentially given itself and the CIA and now the President absolute immunity from prosecution just like the Nazis at the head of the Nazi Party in the Weimar Republic gave themselves absolute immunity from prosecution.

This concept a government and a political party like the Nazi party or the Republican Party or the Democratic Party or the Likud Party in Israel or any political party giving itself immunity from prosecution was started by Hitler’s Crown Jurist, Hjalmar Schmitt and embedded into United States law through Leo Strauss and his ideological disciples like PNAC planners of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center described in the book by James Mann called The Vulcans (Paul Wolfowitz, Condoleezza Rice, etc.) as well as the Federalist Society where Leonard Leo ultimately took over complete control over who was appointed to the Supreme Court and Federal Judgeships - guaranteeing they would be modeled on the Fourth Reich planned by NATO’s Operation Gladio.

Lyndon LaRouche’s Executive Intelligence Review, EIR, is an excellent source on this especially a book called, Children of Satan.

We already have all the evidence needed to prove in any court that Israel is waging a war on America and therefore should be the country sanctioned by law, not Iran, Russia, China, North Korea or any country that Israel has manipulated America into sanctioning - even though by America’s own law, America’s power to sanction a country should be limited to a country that attacks America.

The only thing missing is that no court of law in the US or worldwide has been willing to pick it up and prosecute the Zionist neocon cabal because they are essentially the ruling class over what has become a neoFeudal empire that no one in the media dares call by its name.

Basically, this is the Deep State as it has been described by a whole new body of Revisionist History or Historiography that essentially started by Peter Dale Scott and Ola Tunander who started analyzing this as Diplomats writing about the criminal state Octopus behind the use of war crimes, torture, genocide in Vietnam.

The missing link in our understanding of all this throughout has been the suppression of all the evidence that the enemy is Israel and specifically, the Rothschild billionaire banking interests that has been financing the rise of the Fourth Reich through Israel since the end of World War II when the still-secret ultra Zionist MI5 secret triple agent Fifth Man of the Cambridge Five, Lord Victor Rothschild, in 1948 secretly financed the theft of the atom bomb from the United States for Israel - a state secret that needs to be exposed in order to cut off the head of the Octopus once and for all - as Danny Casolaro would have done if the US government hadn’t ordered his assassination.

See the article in Covert Action Quarterly and the analysis of by David Emory on Dave Emory’s Patreon Page and many books by “Googling” Danny Casolaro, the Octopus, PROMIS software.

I write this on November 5th - the night of the Trump/ Harris election - where it is coming out now by Breakthrough News Analyst, Rania Khalek, that the US is horrified by the prospects that Trump could again be elected by a vote of a population that hasn’t been informed of the facts like the fact that Miriam Adelson has promised to give Trump million dollars for him to take over the West Bank - a violation of all international laws and treaties.

This is corruption and treason pure and simple and the only reason it has gone unaccounted for is because of the way that the Octopus which we now know is the Synarchist cabal of Israel Zionist neocons, neoliberals, neoNazis, neoFascists who have defrauded the Americans of trillions of dollars taken from our financial system through fraudulent financial “innovations” enabled by their fraudulently removing the financial regulation called the Glass-Steagall Act which needs to be put back in along with Federal Honest Services Laws – with the monies restored to those defrauded by their milking our treasuries worldwide with the technology like the Palantir, Systematics, and the SWIFT currency exchange system that Israel and the US defense forces fraudulently developed off of the Inslaw PROMIS Systematics Palantir software.

They were only able to do this because the software was installed by treasonous conspiracy of Israeli military intelligence analysts like Jonathan Pollard and Robert Hanssen and others at the very top of government like Bill Casey and William Barr (CIA Codenamed Robert Johnson) of the CIA and Ed Meese and William Barr of the Justice Department where William Barr was the fixer at the end of the George HW Bush administration.

We know from an officially verified letter from the Justice Department in 1983 linked to here (https://archive.org/details/ReynoldsLetterToWeld) that that the other key traitors who distributed the PROMIS software included Richard Armitage, Ghorbanifar, Mahfouz, Adnan Khashoggi, Bradley Reynolds, William Weld.

We need the US government to now re-open the case against Jonathan Pollard based on this new evidence that it was Jonathan Pollard’s use of the PROMIS software that enabled Israel to keep America “One Nation Under Blackmail” as has been proved by Whitney Webb and many others in her book named, “One Nation Under Blackmail” and her many investigative articles on her website, Unlimited Hangout.com and MintPressNews.com – all of which are being criminally suppressed by the criminal state within our state – specifically our FBI, CIA, Homeland security, NATO, and the 17 other intelligence agencies in the US that are seamlessly interconnected with the other corrupt intelligence agencies and security services of the Octopus – Israeli Jewish Mafia MAGA Meta Palentir Empire that must be dismantled now.

I would welcome others thoughts on how to expose the outrage of Jonathan Pollard having been freed from his life sentence in prison for stealing America’s National Security now being a celebrated member of the Knesset is Israel and now the fact that he has a regular podcast like the ones described above, acting like a credible national security analyst pushing for the US and Israel to continue their terrorist threat of blowing up Iran and the rest of the world with their nuclear missiles if we “dare to speak out” about it or worse, try to bring them to justice for keeping us full of fear that they will blow us up with the 100’s of secret nuclear weapons that would wipe us all off the planet with a single push of Israel’s button.

If nothing else, let’s start by exposing this in the press in a way that will lead for all the Editors of the world to demand that Jonathan Pollard’s crimes be heard again – this time in a globally broadcast case which the US Federal Court must honor based on law of Collateral Estoppel – which means that we have the right to a second prosecution be heard by an objective court once new evidence has been found of prosecutorial misconduct and misprision of justice.

The world needs to be told by every news service and in every history class and textbook who exactly Jonathan Pollard really is.

Jonathan Pollard is a traitor who worked with Israel's SuperSpies’ Rafi Eitan and Robert Maxwell to steal America’s top nuclear secrets by putting the Inslaw PROMIS software with a Trojan Horse backdoor in it into Los Alamos and Sandia Labs where our top defense department National Security nuclear secrets were leaked by the Bugged PROMIS software that Robert Maxwell had deceptively sold to Los Alamos and every computer system throughout the US government which gave it unlimited ability to hack into any computer or phone in the world to spy on us and steal our secrets just like Palantir and Pegasus and PRISM systems are doing now.

People need to know what was revealed by Gordon Thomas in books like “Robert Maxwell: Israel SuperSpy” and “Gideons Army” which is the truth about the Israel-American AIPAC Lobby and the Russian Jewish terrorist Mafia being the real enemies of America who are using our Internet and our phones and our Social Media and Media technology like Facebook CambridgeAnalytica SCL Elections and Google YouTube and LinkedIn technology to strategically steal our secrets and disinform Americans in a way that covers up Israel’s and Americans Grand Public Larceny and Misprision of Justice and creates a false narrative pushed by all the Parties - especially the Republican and Likud and Conservative Party and increasingly the corrupted Democratic and Labor and Green Parties - brainwashing Americans and Israeli’s and others into believing it is Iran, or China or Russia or a Terrorist group run by them or a Communist group that is the Octopus when in fact Israel is the Octopus.

The bottom line is that this interview by Jonathan Pollard is perfect new evidence to use to get the case opened again because Pollard’s defense, orchestrated by his defense counsel, the horrible Alan Dershowitz, with the cabal of Zionist Neocons who financed Trump twice - are all “guilty by association” for the crime of freeing Jonathan Pollard from what was supposed to be a life sentence for Pollard for providing to Israel the largest national security information leak in history.

The world now and throughout history needs to know that Jonathan Pollard is not a hero but is a dangerous threatening traitor who we should know Israel and the US and Trump are still allowing to keep misinforming us as if he’s an innocent spy who was protecting Israel rather than an active spy who is continuing to be able to betray America and the world as a “mole” because he has the ability to keep us in the dark because our traitors in power today – Trump, Harris, Netanyahu, John Roberts of the Supreme Court and the entire US Congress except for Thomas Massie has given Jonathan Pollard the keys to “the kingdom” – the master key to the Internet which was built off of the AI internet algorithm starting with Israel’s, Rafi Eitan’s, Jonathan Pollard’s theft and use of the PROMIS software for keeping us misinformed about what America and Israel’s Department of Defense and Israeli Defense Forces and their mercenaries were doing which is wiping out 7/8’s of the world’s population through Nazi-taught eugenics-based medicines designed to kill us like the current Covid mRNA genetically modified proteins designed at the US Army’s Biological warfare BSL labs at Fort Detrick, UNC Chapel Hill, Wuhan and hundreds of BSL labs designed to leak and kill 7/8 of the population that the Octopus views as threats to the Octopus.

The world must be taught by our media worldwide that Israel and Jonathan Pollard and those who conspired to protect these enemies of the state are agents of misinformation / disinformation/ malformation.

We can’t let the world be deceived into thinking that Israel and the Jonathan Pollard types from Isreal are anything other than the millions of traitors and moles called Israeli Mossad Sayanim who have been brainwashed into terrorizing students and journalists and honest Patriotic people like me who are being trolled and defamed for telling others the truth about who Israel and the Christian Zionists really are.

The media must be held accountable for not exposing people like Jonathan Pollard and Allan Dershowitz and Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump and Miriam Adelson and Kamala Harris and Bill and Hillary Clinton for who they really are – treasonous puppets of the Zionist’s political cabal.

We must restore right regulations and policies starting with restoring the FCC and the Fairness Doctrine and cancelling the Contract with America that removed the regulations on Telecommunications that would have prevented the Media to be monopolized and captured by enemy agents –foreign and domestic - who have been infiltrated into our corporations and institutions including supposedly “public” or “public/ private partnership” institutions of government and non-profits and NGO’s where they have been like a cancer virus or parasite on our body politic.

The truth that must be at the heart of a totally reformed geo-political economy is that we need to de-globalize our systems starting by returning our commerce system to the way it was before it was captured by the Globalists replaced our previously benign system of Mainstreet capitalism with a malignant form of Predatory banking of the type described by John Perkins in “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man” - starting with decommissioning and clawing back the stolen property stolen from economies around the world by the the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, Wall Street/ City of London / Rothschild Bank / JP MorganChase, etc. and their evil Octopus central planners starting with known agents of the Israel like Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari and those known to be secretly conspiring their globalist plot to take control of the world through secret societies like the World Economic Forum, the Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission, the Council of Foreign Relations, the Mont Pelerin Society, The Manhattan Institute, the Heritage Foundation and others described in books on the American Deep State like Peter Dale Scott, Peter Phillips, David Hughes, Aaron Good, Mark Crispin Miller, Lawrence Shoup, Jeff Gates, Christopher Bollyn, Laurent Guyenot, David Livingstone, Whitney Webb, Kevin Barrett, Steve Corbett, Whitney Webb, Richard Wolf, Michael Hudson, and others in the 9/11 Truth Movement and now the Health Freedom Truth Movement.

In other words, we need the people / public’s interests and needs to be what government and business and the politicians and the political parties serve rather than these “state” institutions serving themselves.

This is why Citizens United and other unduely-influenced corporate self-interested legislation must be repealed now and corporations must be rightly re-designated as institutions rather than people so that their power is “balanced” through regulations like the EPA, the FCC Fairness Doctrine, Honest Services Law, etc. and the Contract with America’s Contract on America must be canceled now, too, including the egregiously racist political legislation that prosecutors have used to abuse black people and immigrants like the SuperPredators laws, the Welfare to Work Requirements, the Telecommunications Act, and the National Security Restoration Act which required monies spent for Peace-keeping through the UN be spent for NATO Defense and war-making on a 40% UN to 60% NATO basis.

We have restore trust in the media by simply making it a criminal offense for any person or corporation or media group to intentionally wage dishonest defamatory libelous campaigns and we must take away the power of “private corporations” to abuse their power over the platforms and the networks by making the mass media and the platform public utility again as it was before the CIA under William Casey started dismantling it for the benefit of the wealthy foreign and domestic media oligarchs like Rupert Murdoch, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and the corrupt owners of the Agency for Global Media that corruptly expanded its propaganda operations from Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) to NPR and BBC – neither of which nows reports anything but what Michael Parenti calls “infotainment” in his excellent book and articles on this invisible form of subverting American democracy.

Our mass media must be free from the grip of the Media Monopoly to expose the truth that AIDS, Ebola, SARS, Corona viruses and the mRNA vaccines we were told would be safe and effective were in fact developed by Gates and Gallo and Pfizer and Monsanto types to kill us slowly because they were developed to be biological warfare vectors as exposed by David Martin and Len Horowitz and Michael Yeadon and Judy Mikovits and Children’s Health Defense and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before Rabbi Shmuley Boteach silenced him and the Israeli-controlled media has covered it all up along with the fact that Israel has been waging war on America and the world since before it was formed in 1948.

The fact is it is Israel and its Political Revisionist Zionist Terrorist puppets like Jonathan Pollard, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris that that is the true threat to the security of the world and life on the planet as Seymour Hersch exposed in The Samson Option.

We need the US Congress and Presidency to open a House of UnAmerican Activities investigation into the overwhelming amount of publicly available and increasingly well-known publicly verified evidence proving that Israel and its captured AIPAC Israeli-Americans is the number one threat to the world and America now before any election outcome is decided because both candidates and all the Congressional and Senate candidates have been bought by the same traitors that freed Pollard - especially Trump!!

We should have stopped the election well before November 5, 2024, because before we allow any more innocent people to be murdered by the Invisible Israeli-American Empire’s War Machine, we need to deNazify and deZionize the corrupt Fascist Defense Departments and Intelligence Agencies and Military Police apparatus and Justice System in the US and Israel and NATO and save the world from the traitors like Jonathan Pollard in our midst.

Just Google Jonathan Pollard and PROMIS to see the entire sordid story that should be in the headlines worldwide tomorrow!

