In the process of copying and pasting a great lecture by Greg Felton making the case that should have led to the sanctioning and removal of Israel in 2006 - the year Greg Felton published his landmark study in the book, The Host and the Parasite, I found the following shocking intelligence in the description:

The FBI partially declassified and released files linking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a nuclear technology smuggling ring that targeted the United States. The declassified files are now publicly available online at http://www.irmep.org/i...

Why has nothing been reported on this in the media?

Here is a link to and the description to the video of Greg Felton’s critically important but never seen or reported in the news lecture connecting the dots regarding the proof a court should have used to prosecute Netanyahu in an International Criminal Tribunal for the crime of Israel operating as a Fascist Fifth Column within the US since the corrupt U.S. government under the outgoing Republican President George H W Bush and the incoming Democratic President Bill Clinton deceptively told American voters and the world that the Cold War against the Soviets was over and we could expect a peace dividend.

As you can tell from the transcript of Greg Felton’s lecture which I will post below, there is overwhelming evidence proving that both of the major parties’ presidential candidates and the presidential candidates of Israel and the US and the UK and our Western NATO Atlantic Charter Allies have been treasonously conspiring to take over our world and get away with it by keeping it covered up through their ability to completely control the narrative through their complete control of all our means of information and communication through the Internet which they built, as Al Gore told us, and they alone had the master key to the AI algorithm that Deep State forces under CIA Director, Bill Casey, tried to challenge despite the fact that the media belongs to the people, not the corporations, and according to the Supreme Court decision, we need the FCC and the Fairness Doctrine to protect that right from the CIA public private corporate media monopoly that has been trying to turn the media into a Fascist state propaganda machine for decades.

As those of us who fought to free Julian Assange and Edward Snowden and Ross Ulbricht and so many others who were imprisoned or not published or removed from office or killed by the fifth column of covert Israeli Mossad Katsas or Sayanim (see Gordon Thomas, Ari Ben Menasche, Victor Ostrovsky, Christopher Bollyn, for more in this) or the Russian KGB (see Craig Unger for more on this) or ultimately, an untraceable team of all the Western Globalist Powers operating according to the plan exposed by Daniel Gansser as NATO Gladio and starting in the 1990’s, more and more investigative researchers who have built on each other’s forensic historical investigative journalism to identify who the real rulers are and who the real enemy of people are which is the Zionist neocon moles embedded in the highest positions of power throughout the US Israeli UK NATO Western Empire.

Despite the official public state’s Big Lie that this truth about the Deep State is a conspiracy theory, it is the truth that there really is a vast right wing conspiracy and only if this truth is told to the people and prosecuted by an official court of law based on natural law and international law can we be free from being increasingly enslaved by this invisible technocratic empire. (See Dr. David M. Hughes on Substack

for probably the best available Public Intelligence on this.)

To start, I recommend that this official court proceeding, which should include an official hearing before Congress like the House of UnAmerican Activities was in the 1950’s or a Military Tribunal like the Nuremberg Trials were in the 1940’s or a Truth and Reconciliation Hearing like was done in South Africa and I believe over 60 other countries.

Even if we have to develop our own court as an Australian Facebook friend of mine, Christopher Mark Wingate has suggested, or just have two Congressional Representatives arrange for a Special Hearing, what we need is a forum where we can bring in as witnesses the best authors who have proved with an abundance of evidence the role of the leading Deep State assassination terrorists behind the U.S., UK, Israeli Team B Mega Group, NATO Gladio, G7 state-ordered assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcolm X and the false flag attacks on our former presidents who tried to follow the Constitution’s mandate that we issue our own currency rather than allow our currency to be controlled by the private Federal Reserve Bank which is controlled by Wall Street and ultimately by Rothschild’s and the Crown of England out of the City of London.

For more on this, see this excellent documentary called 4 Presidents linked to here,

We have to take back our government from the Fifth column Revisionist Zionist Israeli Lobby neocons who have captured our Presidency and Congress and Supreme Court and the Media which they are using to cover up that they are the orchestrators of the false flag attacks that led to our being tricked into foreign entanglements, world wars and proxy wars for decades including the deceptively staged inside job attacks on the Maine, the Lusitania, the assassination of the Austrian Prime Minister in Sarijavo that we are told started World War I and the Pearl Harbor attack that got us into World War II and the Gulf of Tonkin incident that got us into Vietnam and the attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11 that got us the corrupting Patriot Act that must be canceled and the now seemingly forever illegal war on the Middle Eastern countries that NATO Secretary told us had been planned before the dust had settled on 9/11 which leads us right up to Oct 7 which was clearly an inside job as exposed in documentaries by John Hankey and Al Jazeera, but which mainstream news is blacking out with Meta’s and Google’s and ChatGPT’s AI software which need to be de-privatized and returned to the public as public utilities regulated by the people for the people.

What is critical now to start with is that we stop Israel’s and the US’s Nazi SS Operation Gladio assault on Gaza and the West Bank in Palestine and the US, Israel’s proxy war on the Ukraine and Russia which I am beginning to suspect they are doing in collision with Russia and Putin and the KGB.

The reason I say this is that I, EllenCorley@gmail.com, know from the little known extensive research by Gordon Thomas in his book, Robert Maxwell: Israeli SuperSpy and Gideon’s Army that Israel’s Head of Military Intelligence, Rafi Eitan, used Mossad agent, Robert Maxwell, to sell a Trojan Horse Back Door version of the stolen PROMIS (Prosecutors Management Information System) to many countries that the US and Israeli Western allies are supposedly at war with including the Russian KGB, the Chinese Communists, the Iranian SAVAK, the Saudi Arabian Security services.

I have never seen an official CIA or FBI or Justice Department or MI6 or any Presidential analysis of this, but my theory which I think is the same one that has been confirmed by many historians that call themselves Deep State historians is that there is a war on America and it is being done by a Deep State Conspiracy.

What is difficult for me to discern who is fact is the enemy and why they haven’t been brought to justice up until now.

The answer to this is that we must investigate those who are in charge of the investigations to determine officially who it is that is obstructing the investigations.

The best way know of to do this is to file a civil suit against the perpetrators and then use the discovery process to follow the money so as to determine the means by which the money is being laundered.

My proposal is to do this by tracing the cash flow of money that accrued from the sale of the PROMIS software from the time it was stolen from Bill and Nancy Hamilton around 1983 by Earl Bryan and Rafi Eitan and others and to keep following the cash flow that accrued from the sale of the various software applications that were developed off of the PROMIS software including Systematics (that is now AllTel) and possibly the SWIFT currency exchange system and other financial banking systems.

We know that the BCCI

was exchanged between the various the Promis software that was into leading banking software called Systematics that owned by Arkansas billionaire, Jackson Stevens, whose Systematics software was represented by Hillary Clinton’s Rose Law Firm in the 1980’s at the same time that it was coming to light through various whistleblowers like Terry Reed and Barry Seal, which was later detailed in Terry Reed’s book,Compromised:, that our problems were of our own making.

The question that we still haven’t resolved is how to bring the kingpins like George H.W. Bush and William Barr who was running the CIA’s drug trafficking through Southern Air Transport under the CIA code name Robert Johnson according to Terry Reed’s book, Compromised, when the Judges and Prosecutors and the President and the Vice President are all in on the crime.

I have been trying to figure out how to bring our power elites to justice for the last few years and so far, what I have learned from reading a variety of sources is that part of our problem is that those who try to investigate the Deep State officially get silenced and often killed if they are persistent.

This is why I have primarily followed those who are researching what we learned from those who were silenced before they were silenced.

One vitally important source of information and insight is Daniel Sheehan of the non-profit Peoples prosecution agency, Christic Institute. He has left a treasure trove of knowledge about how this Deep State operates in his series of taped university lectures he has been giving for the 20+ years although I haven’t seen much by him starting with the Pandemic.

Here is Daniel Sheehan’s website https://www.danielpsheehan.com/. According to this January 2024 interview with Daniel Sheehan, he has been focusing on getting the government to release information on Unidentified Flying Objects most recently through his The New Paradigm Institute website linked to here: https://newparadigmproject.org/

Because of the urgency I feel now to think of some way to stop the senseless genocide being waged on Gaza and increasingly other states by Israel now, 11-2-24, I am interested here in

PROMIS software the way that Israel and Robert Maxwell distributed the Inslaw PROMIS software that it was sold by Robert Maxwell to the KGB who sold it to Osama bin Laden.

We also know that the PROMIS software was sold to National security states of Communist China, Iran and the SAVAK, Saudi Arabia which leads me to hypothesize that the bigger pattern is that the entire game is being controlled by a single financial oligarchy which the latest investigative research indicates is centered in the City of London and the British Crown through the Rothschild Bank.

Specific evidence points to Lord Victor Rothschild as the ultimate head of the Octopus since he is the one who we know started the state of Israel and stole the atomic bomb and set up the Rosenbergs to take the blame for it.

The reason that our public version of history is so confusing is that we have been led to believe that Russia is Communist and that Germany was Fascist and that Israel and the Russians were victims of the German Axis Power Fascists and Nazis, but the Revisionist history that I believe still needs to be publicly verified as absolutely correct if my theory is right by a Grand Jury of Historians is that the real Orchestrator of the Great Game is the Rothschild Illuminati banking family based in the Crown and the City of London and the state of Israel and they are the ones behind this NATO Gladio plan to bring about their planned Fourth Reich by dividing and conquering us into warring camps of the Western Powers (US, UK, Israel, NATO Gladio, the G7, the World Economic Forum) who we are told the good guys are the anti-Communist, proCapitalist, rightwing Law and Order, National Security State managers in the model of National Review Founder and original Cold Warrior, James Burnham, author of The Managers Revolution who George Orwell described as his model for Big Brother).

According to this false self-serving narrative devised by Carl Schmidt, Hitler’s Crown Jurist, it is Us vs Them,

with them being the useless “others” which our CIA-captured media positions as the enemy - which first was Fascism, then was Communism, then was terrorism - the only constant being that we must build up our national security state defenses with now over $40 trillion dollars, over half of our National budget, to wage war on them in the name of democracy even though in fact we are the Fascist Communist Authoritarians we accuse them of being.

This hypocrisy is brilliantly exposed by British documentary filmmaker, Adam Curtiss in his series, The Power of Nightmares and The Century of the Self.

I also recommend people read Craig Unger to get a clearer understanding of the fact that it really is Russia and Putin and the KGB who are behind Donald Trump. There is also an excellent documentary that features Craig Unger that clarifies this idea that Trump really is a Putin asset. What convinces me as a analyst and fact checker is that Craig Unger supports this conclusion with evidence showing that by being a Russian asset, he means that Trump is an asset of Putin, the KGB and the Russian mafia which this documentary makes clear are the same thing in terms of how the Russian mafia operates in the US and globally through American Kompromat - which is the name of Craig Unger’s best selling on how Russia uses active measures. (American Kompromat: How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power and Treachery. Dutton.)

I also recommend that people watch another Craig Unger interview in a documentary on a March 2021 YouTube called, “Craig Unger Presents His New Book: American Kompromat”where the interviewers, a program manager of a Russian bookstore, GlobusBooksSF, and journalist, Zarina Zabrisky and journalist Greg Olear ask Craig Unger questions that relate to the important questions we have still not gotten answers to three days before the 2024 Trump v Harris election, which is what we are not being told that led Unger to conclude that Trump is a Russian asset.

According to this description given on this documentary, Craig Unger’s book, “AMERICAN KOMPROMAT: How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed and Power”, pulls together what Craig Unger was able to learn over his 40 years researching Russia with the great late investigative researcher and founder of ConsortiumNews who died in 2017, Bob Perry, Unger’s conclusion that Trump really is a Russian KGB Russian Mafia Putin asset is highly and disturbingly credible is based on hundreds of extended and exclusive interviews with high-level sources in the KGB, CIA and FBI, as well as lawyers at white shoe Washington firms, associates of Jeffrey Epstein, and thousands of pages of FBI reports, police investigations and news articles in English, Russian and Ukrainian.

Unger has also recently released a book summarizing the truth about the U.S. and the Reagan Administrations and CIA Directors’s, William Casey’s role in the 1980 Carter Reagan election October Surprise which he confirms was a Republican Party dirty trick that stole the election from Carter that the Republican Party and the Deep State media is still covering up.

What is particularly interesting to me in the documentary’s interviews with Unger is that these Russian investigative research journalists and analysts discuss what they know that most of us don’t know because it’s been covered up by the corrupt influence of the powerful owners and managers of the Republican Party about things in Unger’s book including things that if known should have led to corrupt people being vetted from the party rather than being allowed to use it to take over the world by allowing the heads of the CIA and the Justice Department to put in the Reagan signed 1981 Executive Order 12333 that mandates that the Justice Department not investigate the CIA for its extensive organized criminal operations we know took place in the 1980’s like being the leading trafficker of opium from the Golden Triangle and cocaine from Afghanistan as we know the CIA has been able to do since they 1980’s without ever being stopped.

Actually, former top government official, Catherine Austin Fitts has dared to speak out about it in many interviews and on her excellent Solari Report that the CIA drug money that is laundered through the USA’s financial system amounts to something like 20 percent of our gross national product which she concludes is why Americans are willing to allow what Rodney Stich calls “Drugging America“ in his excellent expose of what Doug Valentine calls, “The CIA as Organized Crime” in his important book on the subject that the CIA tried hard to suppress as the did his even more incriminating expose of the CIA’s “The Phoenix Project”.

What I am particularly interested in from the documentary interviews with Craig Unger was hearing analysts comparing notes about little reported facts about the people behind the presidency like William Casey, Reagan’s Chief of Staff and Head of the CIA including including the little known fact that Casey founded the Manhattan Institute.

Also of interest is what Unger knows and apparently doesn’t know about William Barr, the US Justice Department Attorney General in the Reagan Administration, the Bush Administration and the Trump administration.

What Unger apparently apparently don’t know which I know from being an investigative researcher who has been putting together the pieces into the illegal ways that the PROMIS software was used over the years is that the totally suppressed story of the PROMIS software, if known and brought before a court of law that wasn’t being corruptly suppressed by William Barr as it was in Chicago in 1992 in effect blocking the ability of the famed Legal Counsel representing the owners of the Inslaw PROMIS software, honest former US Justice Department Attorney General, Elliot Richardson representing Inslaw PROMIS owners and developers, William and Nancy Hamilton, from being able to win their appeal against the Justice Department because of the corruption of corrupt DOJ Attorney General fixing the trial to protect corrupt outgoing President and former CIA co-conspirator, George HW Bush.

There has been no Justice in America since that day which is why I am so enamored with the work of Greg Felton who explains in this video of his lecture on his book about how corruption of America started in the early 1990’s which Felton clearly explains is driven by the secret takeover of America by an Israeli Fifth Column.

Here is a link to that video which I discuss in more depth below.

What’s critical regarding the case made by Greg Felton similar to the case made by investigative researcher, Craig Unger, is that neither knows about the critical role that the PROMIS software has played in keeping covered up the fact that the theft of the PROMIS software and its subsequent use by the RNC and the DNC to rig elections around the world including America and launder monies for the orchestrators of the 9/11 attacks in U.S. as well as all of the illegal trafficking of illegal narcotics and weapons of mass destruction - atomic, biological and chemical - and covering it all up by blaming it on innocent patsies as they did with Osama bin Laden - all of this should have been stopped if the various applications of the PROMIS software wasn’t being used by the American and Israeli and the Five Eyes and NATO to maintain the world’s great cover-up of all time that must be exposed if we want to save the world from the corrupt Zionist neocon fifth column parasite's that have infested the Host of the US government.

Bottom line is the PROMIS software has been used to enable massive treason by every president since Ronald Reagan and in order to stop this seemingly inexorable descent into being a technocratic slave state, we need to get the International court of Justice to open a case against United States starting with the theft of the PROMIS (Prosecutors Management Information Software) in the early 1980’s by George HW Bush, William Casey and William Barr of the Reagan/ Bush Administration and Israel’s top military intelligence agency, LAKAM’s SuperSpy, Rafi Eitan.

In other words, the still covered up crime that I am trying to expose in many postings like this I have been writing over the last 5-10 years is that we need a CIA, FBI, NSA, NSC and the State Department in the US and throughout our client states to be purged and replaced by honest investigative journalists and analysts who will analyze the intelligence to t discern the truth in order to protect our state from the internal enemies from within.

According to many respected analysts who tell the truth about the Deep State, the consensus is that Donald Trump would be a better candidate than Kamala Harris for taking on the Deep State because Trump has been honestly telling good interviewers like Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson that he understands that his biggest mistake in his first administration was putting in war hawks like John Bolton.

My sense from the analysts I respect that Trump is the better candidate because he has promised to listen to people like RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbert, Stewart Brand who have dared to speak out about issues like biological warfare jabs that have gotten the best scientists and analysts like Michael Yeadon, Peter McCullough, Robert Malone, Naomi Wolfe and the best intelligence analysts on Israel’s and the U.S. genocide of Gaza and the West Bank in Palestine and now the Middle East overall like Max Blumenthal, Aaron Mate, Kevin Barrett and many others removed from the Internet altogether.

I, too, have been deplatformed for reporting the truth as I am going now and am currently blocked from LinkedIn for writing the truth about this threat to our democracy as I am doing now.

As a strategic marketing research intelligence analysts with Masters degrees in Education and Business and 40+ years of experience as a Strategic Marketing Management Consultant dba ResearchWorks since 1993, my professional opinion is that both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud Party need to be taken off the ballot now before the 2024 election in three days because they are in their positions of unitary executive power only because they are part of Israeli - Russian-UK-US-NATO-World Economic Forum- Klaus Schwab - Great Reset plot to take over the world through invisible forms of warfare that enable the totalitarian State empire to invisibly rule over the people who are being fooled into thinking we are actually a democracy.

My reason for writing this is to make the case to the world that we have all the evidence we need to get these tyrants removed from power if we can get this case adjudicated by an honest court of law like a new Nuremberg Military Tribunal that has the power to prosecute the many crimes against we the people by the corrupt cabal of lawyers and prosecutors and financiers who have been the real rulers of the global empire they keep covered up from we the people.

All we need to do is expose the specific means by which they have conspired to achieve their global total monopoly power.

One specific violation of the law put in place by the 1947 National Security Act which says that the CIA proprietary media agencies designed to wage propaganda campaigns against Russia and communism, specifically Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty, which are managed by the USAGM - United States Agency for Global Media - which US law prohibits from being used to wage propaganda campaigns on Americans.

The fact that the CEO from the USAGM that oversees Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty, was put in as CEO of National Public Radio is just one of many examples of the Cabal’s pattern and practice of showing complete disregard for Federal Honest Services/ anticorruption administrative laws and regulations put in by Congress and held up by the Supreme Court before they were captured by enemy foreign agents and traitors in our government who have been bribed into covering up their infiltration into the highest positions of government power.

I have a Facebook friend named Christopher Mark Wingate who has developed a plan for a World Court that would be run by we the people given the now indisputable reality we are facing worldwide that our courts have been captured by the oligarchs in such a way that no court will take what great scholars of the Deep State David Ray Griffin and Lance deHaven Smith have called State Crimes Against Democracy.

I will send him this and copy it to the many other scholars who have written about the Deep State, most of whom haven’t proposed any solution to our problem.

The specific scholars who I most respect in terms of describing the problem of our having being taken over by a Fascist Deep Political State are Peter Dale Scott, Laurent Guyenot, David Livingstone, and other former editors of Lyndon LaRouche’s Executive Intelligence Review like Lyndon LaRouche, Daniel Estulin, Webster Tarpley.

I believe what’s critical is that we hold a hearing focusing on the little known connection between the Republican National Committee Party that has put in apparently compromised candidates right up to Donald Trump and the Democratic National Committee party that has put in apparently compromised candidates right up to Kamala Harris.

and the apparently compromised rightwing Terrorist Revisionist Zionist Likud Party that has ruling Israel as a militant Zionist terrorist rogue state ever since Israel was created by the UN which I believe we can prove by an abundance of evidence through a civil case discovery process was driven by the corrupt influence of Lord Victor Rothschild who the Crown and the City of London and Rothschild Inc are still denying was the Fifth Man in the notorious Cambridge Five spy ring of UK/ Russia/ Israeli triple agents waging a secret war on the world through the U.S. as their Praetorian Guard as was exposed but then covered up in a 1995 biography by Roland Perry called The Fifth Man.

There is definitely a book that I’d like to develop with Deep State investigative research authors like those who have dug into the hidden corrupt organized criminal connections and undue influence by the Deep State on the political candidates who the Deep State allows to be on the ballot and the organized criminal syndicates connected the Israel Lobby, the Russian Mafia, the Revisionist Zionist Likud Party, the Maga group exposed by Whitney Webb in her books, One Nation Under Blackmail, and her extensively researched articles on the connections between the Jeffrey Epstein network and the PROMIS software.

What is critical is that we mine this history for actionable insights into what criminal elements need to be impeached from office first in a way similar to the way the Nazis in the Apartheid state of South Africa were purged from office after Nelson Mandela was freed through a Truth and Reconciliation process.

Some of the sources I’d like to with on this would be Craig Unger as the author of many research books on the Russian mafia and Ryan Dawson of the Anti-NeoconReport who has exposed the Israeli cabal that stole the enriched uranium for Israel’s still denied 100 plus nuclear missiles in Dimona under a desalinization plant from the Apollo Pennsylvania NUMAC plant near where the CIA was hiding Fetullah Gulen who they planned to install as a replacement for President Erdogan in Turkey in the 2016

Turkey coup that Erdogan narrowly averted by getting the word on social media and stopping the coup by going into the streets himself.

If Iran’s diplomatically elected Prime Minister Mossadegh had social media in 1952 when the CIA sent Kim Roosevelt to orchestrate a coup to overthrow him so that BP / ARAMCO could keep Iran’s oil for itself, then maybe the CIA would have been torn up and thrown to the wind as JFK planned to do to it before the CIA had him killed - apparently with the help of the Mossad - as has been so well exposed by Laurent Guyenot in his book, “The Unspoken Kennedy Truth” and his excellent documentaries,

Other excellent documentaries exposing the corruption of the Israeli state are those made by Matthew Tower of the Tower Report and Ryan Dawson of the AntiNeocon Report.

Most importantly, I highly recommend that everyone watch and integrate into our understanding of history the perspective that Greg Felton expresses in this lecture on his book, The Host and the Parasite.

ZionCrimeFactory's article re: Greg Felton

http://zioncrimefactory

...

MUST READ - WASHINGTON, July 28, 2012 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ -- The following is being released by the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy -- The FBI partially declassified and released files linking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a nuclear technology smuggling ring that targeted the United States. The declassified files are now publicly available online at http://www.irmep.org/i...

Published: Saturday, 28 Jul 2012 | 8:03 PM ET - Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Linked to Nuclear Technology Smuggling Ring - FBI Files

http://www.prnewswire

.... and http://www.cnbc.com/id...

The question we must ask ourselves is why was this never prosecuted in an official court of law?

Why hasn’t the US sanctioned Israel rather than Iran, Cuba, and all other persecuted countries described by William Blum in Rogue State?

Why is the US getting away with being the decider of sanctions?

According to US law, US sanctions are only to be put on countries that threaten the U.S.

Clearly the US and Israel are acting illegitimately as if there was an invisible coup D’Etat that Americans weren’t told about.

This has been done because the Reagan Republican Administration stole our means of keeping track of what laws the US is breaking or enforcing when it stole and built a back door Trojan horse into the worlds information system itself through the PROMIS software.

I maintain that Israel’s and the U.S. and NATO’s theft of the PROMIS software and its use by them to take over the world through their being in a position to control the “message” of all information that goes through the world’s information system and communications systems and financial systems through the integrated intelligence agency and policing and national security state systems built off of the PROMIS software that Danny Casolaro was about to expose as the head of the Octopus on August 11, 1991.

Since then, we have been an invisible empire ruled by the thieves that stole this software.

This is the missing piece of puzzle which is all we the people need to prosecute the traitors starting with the heads of the CIA and the Justice Department of Israel and the U.S. and the UK and the Western Allies who have failed to be mandatory reporters of this treason.

This is why the best reasoning of the real enemy of we the people are those investigators and investigative journalists and investigative research analysts who have connected these dots - many of whom like Danny Casolaro have been suicided by the covert operations of the U.S. state and Israel.

I think this speech by GregFeltin is particularly good at summarizing succinctly the evidence that proves the coup D’Etat that must be transparently prosecuted by an international military tribunal like the Nuremberg tribunals were supposed to do after World War II and Reinart Feuillmich did through a virtual Grand Jury process in Nuremberg 2.0.

This link is to a video of British Parliamentarians voicing their frustration with Israel and the U.S. voting allow the invisible Fascist states of Israel and the U.S. and probably the Octopus of the NATO Gladio Invisible Fourth Reich to remove the United Nations Human Rights (UNRA) agency in Palestine / Israel - the last agency trying to stop the deliberate ongoing starvation of the Palestinian civilians still alive in Gaza - a war crime.

The question we must face now is what can be done and how and by whom - no one knows what to do with evil done by Israel and the US acting under presumption of Unitary Executive Power - a Nazi totalitarian anti-Democratic, anti-USA philosophy infiltrated into U.S. Justice System through AI cybertechnology INSLAW PROMIS software - now Peter Theil’s Palantir and other illegal intelligence agency money-laundering, treason-enabling, invisible coup-enabling US NSA, CIA, FBI, DOJ, NSC, Homeland Security, UK GCHQ, MI5, MI6, Five Eyes use of the PROMIS Systematics BCCI Banking and Robert Hanssen, Jonathan Pollard, Robert Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein criminal state software stolen by Israeli Military Intelligence General SuperSpy, Rafi Eitan, the so-called captor of Nazi war criminal, Eickman, who himself in 1982 waged the war crime of genocide against Palestinian refugees in Sabra and Shatila to ethnically cleanse the thousands and ultimately millions of people in Palestine and the Middle East according to the terrorist philosophy of Ze’ev Zabotinsky and the fathers of the current Prime Minister of Israel, BiBi Netanyahu and the former alleged covert Head of the Mossad in North America, Rahm Emanuel - committed to waging total war of genocide against Palestine in order to take Eretz Israel for themselves from the Euphrates River to the Mediterranean Sea using Terrorist covert ops of the Irgun, the Stern Group - now the Likud party.

What is not as well known is that also part of the plan of the Revisionist Zionists in the US was to infiltrate a Fifth Column of Mossad Katsas and Sayanim into the population to wage a cultural Cold War against those who dare to speak out about the organized psychological operations of the Israeli lobby and militant Zionists.

Also little known is the leading role of the DOJ CIA DoD neocon militant Zionist’s by University of Chicago / Yale / Harvard law school Federalist Society Leonard Leo and Bill Casey William Barr’s (CIA codenamed Robert Johnson of CIA Proprietary Southern Air Transport) and the CIA covert ops organized crime czar, George HW Bush with Reagan Attorney General, Ed Meese under the NAZI totalitarian UK City of London CrownJurist’s philosophy of Carl Schmitt, Leo Strauss neocons and neoliberals.

More to be revealed on this.

For now, here is the link to Greg Felton’s excellent but little known lecture on his excellent but little known book, The Host and the Parasite: How Israel’s Fifth Column Consumed America. I will try to add the transcript later.