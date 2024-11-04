EllenCorleyResearchWorks Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why isn't the media reporting what the people need to know about our US government being what Greg Felton calls the Host to the Israeli…
Who knew that in 2006, the FBI partially declassified files linking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a nuclear technology smuggling ring?
12 hrs ago
•
Ellen Corley
7
Share this post
Why isn't the media reporting what the people need to know about our US government being what Greg Felton calls the Host to the Israeli Parasite?
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
October 2024
My letter to Len Horowitz regarding important new podcast by Dave Emory on article in Covert Action Magazine on latest news on the CIA…
and Danny Casolaro's father's links to gain-of-function virus laboratory, Biowarfare contractor, Litton Industries and the American Cancer Society
Oct 22
•
Ellen Corley
Share this post
My letter to Len Horowitz regarding important new podcast by Dave Emory on article in Covert Action Magazine on latest news on the CIA assassin behind the murder of Danny Casolaro, Joseph Cueller
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Must see this very important little-seen interview with Robert David Steele by Shawn Attwood
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yk5Vs4b2SSA6/
Oct 7
•
Ellen Corley
1
Share this post
Must see this very important little-seen interview with Robert David Steele by Shawn Attwood
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
September 2024
The West is Deeply Complicit in Israel's Genocide in Gaza
A summary of my thoughts regarding Craig Murray's & Richard Medhurst's Witness Testimony Before the UN linked to here - 9/24
Sep 23
•
Ellen Corley
2
Share this post
The West is Deeply Complicit in Israel's Genocide in Gaza
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
August 2024
Please share this incriminating evidence proving that Israel is the actual terrorist state enemy of the people we must prosecute now to stop…
Please share this incriminating evidence about Israel being the actual terrorist enemy of the people we must prosecute now to stop World War IV now…
Aug 27
•
Ellen Corley
4
Share this post
Please share this incriminating evidence proving that Israel is the actual terrorist state enemy of the people we must prosecute now to stop World War IV
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
My Call for Action to Demand Prosecution at the ICJ and the ICC of US and Israel and the UK Crown for Crimes against Humanity
Based on the Palestinian and Armenian Christian Holocaust and Israel's Covered-up Attack on the U.S.S. Liberty shown in this short documentary
Aug 7
•
Ellen Corley
5
Share this post
My Call for Action to Demand Prosecution at the ICJ and the ICC of US and Israel and the UK Crown for Crimes against Humanity
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Reflections on seeing that my Facebook friends, John Barbour and Len Osenik, just won a prize at a Whistleblowers Film Festival DC for a…
The following is a comment I just wrote after seeing that my new Facebook and TikTok friend's John Barbour and Len Osenik just won a whistleblowing…
Aug 1
•
Ellen Corley
Share this post
Reflections on seeing that my Facebook friends, John Barbour and Len Osenik, just won a prize at a Whistleblowers Film Festival DC for a film about my other whistleblower friend, William Pepper
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
May 2024
Inspired by seeing that its Jimmy Carter's birthday today, here's my thoughts on how we really must prosecute the Israeli Deep State if we…
Jimmy Carter's books, Palestine Peace not Apartheid should be read by every American and candidate for office in the upcoming elections.
May 14
•
Ellen Corley
2
Share this post
Inspired by seeing that its Jimmy Carter's birthday today, here's my thoughts on how we really must prosecute the Israeli Deep State if we are ever going to get Peace Not Apartheid in Palestine
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Anecdoctal evidence coming in showing that that the #mRNA_vaccine is causing vaccinated men to have no semen & women's uterus's to shrivel …
We must demand that CDC, NIH, WHO, Biden, Trump share the real scientific data analyses that Naomi Wolf's team did on Pfizer data released through FOIA…
May 13
•
Ellen Corley
3
Share this post
Anecdoctal evidence coming in showing that that the #mRNA_vaccine is causing vaccinated men to have no semen & women's uterus's to shrivel - 25 percent of couples now unable to have children
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
What Everyone Needs to Know about the Israel Lobby by Walter Hixson
The Israel Lobby is the most powerful and the most pernicious lobby representing the interest of a foreign nation in all of American History
May 6
•
Ellen Corley
2
Share this post
What Everyone Needs to Know about the Israel Lobby by Walter Hixson
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
I just read on X that ChrisHedges was told by his editor, Max Alvarez, that he was going to be removed from TheRealNews platform because he…
I first commented that he should negotiate since Rania Khalek’s BreakthroughNews is on theRealNews platform and it’s all about justice for Gaza.
May 3
•
Ellen Corley
6
Share this post
I just read on X that ChrisHedges was told by his editor, Max Alvarez, that he was going to be removed from TheRealNews platform because he had a show critical of Biden and Gaza
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
April 2024
Here’s some great links to Internet YouTube Videos that We the People can use to educate ourselves and our governments on the connections…
Here’s some great links to Internet YouTube Videos that We the People can use to educate ourselves and our governments on the connections between the…
Apr 30
•
Ellen Corley
1
Share this post
Here’s some great links to Internet YouTube Videos that We the People can use to educate ourselves and our governments on the connections between the FBI's COINTELPRO and the FISA Section 702 program
ellencorley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Ellen Corley
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts