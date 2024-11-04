EllenCorleyResearchWorks Newsletter

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Why isn't the media reporting what the people need to know about our US government being what Greg Felton calls the Host to the Israeli…
Who knew that in 2006, the FBI partially declassified files linking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a nuclear technology smuggling ring?
  
Ellen Corley
3

October 2024

My letter to Len Horowitz regarding important new podcast by Dave Emory on article in Covert Action Magazine on latest news on the CIA…
and Danny Casolaro's father's links to gain-of-function virus laboratory, Biowarfare contractor, Litton Industries and the American Cancer Society
  
Ellen Corley
Must see this very important little-seen interview with Robert David Steele by Shawn Attwood
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yk5Vs4b2SSA6/
  
Ellen Corley

September 2024

The West is Deeply Complicit in Israel's Genocide in Gaza
A summary of my thoughts regarding Craig Murray's & Richard Medhurst's Witness Testimony Before the UN linked to here - 9/24
  
Ellen Corley
4

August 2024

Please share this incriminating evidence proving that Israel is the actual terrorist state enemy of the people we must prosecute now to stop…
Please share this incriminating evidence about Israel being the actual terrorist enemy of the people we must prosecute now to stop World War IV now…
  
Ellen Corley
1
My Call for Action to Demand Prosecution at the ICJ and the ICC of US and Israel and the UK Crown for Crimes against Humanity
Based on the Palestinian and Armenian Christian Holocaust and Israel's Covered-up Attack on the U.S.S. Liberty shown in this short documentary
  
Ellen Corley
Reflections on seeing that my Facebook friends, John Barbour and Len Osenik, just won a prize at a Whistleblowers Film Festival DC for a…
The following is a comment I just wrote after seeing that my new Facebook and TikTok friend's John Barbour and Len Osenik just won a whistleblowing…
  
Ellen Corley

May 2024

Inspired by seeing that its Jimmy Carter's birthday today, here's my thoughts on how we really must prosecute the Israeli Deep State if we…
Jimmy Carter's books, Palestine Peace not Apartheid should be read by every American and candidate for office in the upcoming elections.
  
Ellen Corley
Anecdoctal evidence coming in showing that that the #mRNA_vaccine is causing vaccinated men to have no semen & women's uterus's to shrivel …
We must demand that CDC, NIH, WHO, Biden, Trump share the real scientific data analyses that Naomi Wolf's team did on Pfizer data released through FOIA…
  
Ellen Corley
1
What Everyone Needs to Know about the Israel Lobby by Walter Hixson
The Israel Lobby is the most powerful and the most pernicious lobby representing the interest of a foreign nation in all of American History
  
Ellen Corley
2
I just read on X that ChrisHedges was told by his editor, Max Alvarez, that he was going to be removed from TheRealNews platform because he…
I first commented that he should negotiate since Rania Khalek’s BreakthroughNews is on theRealNews platform and it’s all about justice for Gaza.
  
Ellen Corley
3

April 2024

Here’s some great links to Internet YouTube Videos that We the People can use to educate ourselves and our governments on the connections…
Here’s some great links to Internet YouTube Videos that We the People can use to educate ourselves and our governments on the connections between the…
  
Ellen Corley
2
© 2024 Ellen Corley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture